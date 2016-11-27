Storms brewing ahead of another scorching week

THE heavy rain that lashed the Brisbane bayside may have eluded us, but Ipswich could yet see rain out of thunderstorms forecast for this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology says there is the possibility of thunderstorms this afternoon, combined with an overall 50% chance of any rain today.

The forecast comes as Ipswich faces another hot week ahead, climaxing with maximums of 35 degrees forecast for Friday and Saturday.

There is also a slight chance of showers every day during the week ahead.

There are no severe thunderstorm warnings in place for the region at this stage.