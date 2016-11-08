36°
Storms bring hail, rain, thunder and lightning to city

Gary Worrall
| 8th Nov 2016 2:55 PM Updated: 3:51 PM

A line of storms currently passing through the Lockyer Valley is likely to impact southwest Ipswich this afternoon.

A basic storm warning was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology at 2.37pm, with rainfall radar shows more than 25mm of rain has fallen in the last hour between Marburg and Gatton.

The storm is currently tracking to the southeast, and is passing between Ipswich and Boonah, with rain starting to fall in the areas around Harrisville and Greenbank.

A second cell, also tracking to the southeast is currently passing south of Esk, and may hit Ipswich later this afternoon.

PHOTOS: Readers share storm pics

 

 

GET STORM READY

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich storm stormprep2016 weather

