STORM WARNING: Scenic Rim in the firing line

SEVERE thunderstorms with damaging winds, heavy rain and large hailstones are headed towards the Scenic Rim region.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued an official warning at 2.12pm warning the storms were detected on the weather radar near Beaudesert, moving north-west.

They are forecast to strike Tamborine by 2.45pm and Jimboomba by 3.15pm.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are likely.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.