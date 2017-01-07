Mother and son still homeless after tree fell on house

TOUGH TIMES: Paula Harris and her son Cyril are living in emergency accommodation and had to leave all their worldly possessions inside their North Booval home.

A SICK woman is living in a state of limbo with next to nothing to her name after December's violent storm destroyed her North Booval home.

Paula Harris and her two young grandkids escaped the house, which was crushed by a tree, with only enough time to grab her late husband's ashes before rushing her six-year-old grandson to the hospital.

He was injured by debris as the giant tree fell toppled across the back of the house, damaging the next door roof as it landed.

All of Paula and her son Cyril's worldly possessions, including clothes and photographs, are still inside the house and there's a chance they'll never be able to recover them.

The rental home has been condemned and emergency services have ruled it unsafe to enter, even to collect possessions, until a structural engineer assesses the property.

Now, almost a month later, she and son Cyril are a step away from being homeless.

They're living in emergency accommodation at Raceview, paying $270 a week for a small townhouse with the bare essentials.

They've been told that after 13 weeks the crisis accommodation will no longer be available to them. They're hoping to be assigned a government home, but that's not guaranteed.

TOUGH TIMES: Paula Harris and her son Cyril are living in emergency accommodation and had to leave all their worldly possessions inside their North Booval rental home after it was destroyed during the December storm. Helen Spelitis

"I don't know what will happen after that," Paula, who has MS and a range of other medical issues, said.

"There doesn't seem to be a lot we can do but wait and hope."

Paula and Cyril's home was one of about 200 damaged during the December storm with many still waiting for their roofs to be repaired.

Some, like Helena Alford and Shaun Nancarrow who also live at North Booval, have been able to go inside and salvage what wasn't water damaged.

Paula and Cyril, however, have been told there's a chance everything inside will have to be destroyed due to the release of asbestos when the roof caved in, although that hasn't been officially assessed yet.

Meanwhile the pair are feeling exposed and alone.

"We stayed with family for the first few days but felt like an inconvenience. The emergency accommodation is a roof over our heads, but that's about it," Cyril said.

"Next door got broken into the other day, so we are feeling vulnerable.

"What do we do next? Buy a lotto ticket? I honestly don't know."

Despite their miserable situation, which for Paula tops off a tough year during which she lost her husband to aggressive cancer, there is some light.

After the storm Paula broke into the tears when a stranger handed her three $20 supermarket vouchers and yesterday Mayor Paul Pisasale met the pair to offer his support; $2000 from the Mayor's Community Fund and some comforting items for the grandkids.

"This is what communities are built on," Cr Pisasale said while standing outside the ruined house.

"Communities aren't built on roads and infrastructure, they're built on the kindness and compassion we show one another in times of need."