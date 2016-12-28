STORM: Council crews to start green waste collection today

COUNCIL crews will begin collecting storm debris from homes around Ipswich today following a violent Sunday afternoon storm that ripped through the city earlier this month.

Winds of up to 100kmh were recorded at Amberley with suburbs including Dinmore and North Booval hit the hardest, pelted by hail and the 'cyclonic like' winds.

Power was cut to almost 5000 homes as the fast moving storm unleashed more than 36,000 lightning strikes.

In the aftermath, free green waste collection was offered to residents in the suburbs most affected by the December 18 storm.

The council had asked for any fallen tree branches and other green waste to be put out on the kerb before 5pm yesterday in preparation for today's sweeps.

The suburbs listed were assessed by the council to be most in need of help clearing away the debris, however collection will be considered for residents in other areas on a case by case basis.

Residents can call the council's call centre on 3810 6666 for more information or to apply for help clearing green storm waste from their property.

Suburbs where green waste will start being collected from today: