STORM: Business still reeling from water damage

AN IPSWICH business owner is still picking up the pieces after a violent storm flooded his shop, destroying more than $10,000 worth of goods and putting him a month behind on his work.

Steve Rainbow, owner of Articulate Framing on Limestone St, is one of dozens across Ipswich still waiting on repairs and insurance payouts after the December 18 storm lashed the city.

For Mr Rainbow realising the extent of the damage was even more devastating; it's the third time his business has been brought to its knees by Mother Nature in the last six years.

That Sunday afternoon Mr Rainbow and his wife had been at a pool party.

The hail reached them, damaging his car, but the real extent of the havoc caused by the extreme weather didn't sink in until the drive home.

As Mr Rainbow and his wife passed through Dinmore and Bundamba they saw the fallen trees and emergency crews starting the clean-up.

The pair went to check on their own store and made a heartbreaking discovery.

"As soon as I saw the water on the floor through the window, I knew there was a problem," Mr Rainbow said.

"It took about 10 minutes of looking around before the tears started.

"I just thought, please no, we can't do this again."

More than an inch of water was across the floor of Articulate Framing.

Mr Rainbow's store at Bellbowrie was all but destroyed in the 2011 floods after the premises went under a metre and a half of water.

Many of his expensive machines were badly water damaged and needed to be replaced, but the clients' work was largely unscathed.

This time it's the clients' goods that have suffered the most and Mr Rainbow is desperately working to salvage or replace the damaged items, many of which were finished and waiting to be picked up.

Almost immediately after assessing the damage, Mr Rainbow moved to a new store across the road.

Now, as he tries to continue working so there is some money in the bank to keep his business afloat Mr Rainbow is facing another headache; his insurance company.

"One minute they're saying it's covered, now they want us to jump through all these hoops," Mr Rainbow said.

"Things like that become really hard for a business struggling to get back on its feet.

"I'm losing business every day and I'm worried because we've moved, that people think we've closed for good."

Mr Rainbow had to re-do a quarter of the work he'd finished before Christmas after water inundated his shop.

For Mr Rainbow, mentally this experience has been even harder than last time, largely because he's already been through it in the past five years.

Before the storm hit, Mr Rainbow had been working from 4am every day, trying to finish his orders before the Christmas break and was on track to have his best month in nine years.

Instead he has been forced to re-do between $10,000 and $20,000 worth of work.

"All those mornings we were coming in at 4am, that's gone," Mr Rainbow said.

"I'm only about a quarter of the way through the repairs, but I'm nervous, because we've been closed for a while, people won't realise that we're still here."

Mr Rainbow plans to re-open the store, in its new position at Nolan's Place on February, 11.