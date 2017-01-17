34°
News

STORM: Business still reeling from water damage

Helen Spelitis
| 17th Jan 2017 1:30 PM Updated: 3:42 PM
Steve Rainbow from Articulate Framing.
Steve Rainbow from Articulate Framing.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN IPSWICH business owner is still picking up the pieces after a violent storm flooded his shop, destroying more than $10,000 worth of goods and putting him a month behind on his work.

Steve Rainbow, owner of Articulate Framing on Limestone St, is one of dozens across Ipswich still waiting on repairs and insurance payouts after the December 18 storm lashed the city.

For Mr Rainbow realising the extent of the damage was even more devastating; it's the third time his business has been brought to its knees by Mother Nature in the last six years.

That Sunday afternoon Mr Rainbow and his wife had been at a pool party.

The hail reached them, damaging his car, but the real extent of the havoc caused by the extreme weather didn't sink in until the drive home.

As Mr Rainbow and his wife passed through Dinmore and Bundamba they saw the fallen trees and emergency crews starting the clean-up.

The pair went to check on their own store and made a heartbreaking discovery.

"As soon as I saw the water on the floor through the window, I knew there was a problem," Mr Rainbow said.

"It took about 10 minutes of looking around before the tears started.

"I just thought, please no, we can't do this again."

More than an inch of water was across the floor of Articulate Framing.
More than an inch of water was across the floor of Articulate Framing.

Mr Rainbow's store at Bellbowrie was all but destroyed in the 2011 floods after the premises went under a metre and a half of water.

Many of his expensive machines were badly water damaged and needed to be replaced, but the clients' work was largely unscathed.

This time it's the clients' goods that have suffered the most and Mr Rainbow is desperately working to salvage or replace the damaged items, many of which were finished and waiting to be picked up.

Almost immediately after assessing the damage, Mr Rainbow moved to a new store across the road.

Now, as he tries to continue working so there is some money in the bank to keep his business afloat Mr Rainbow is facing another headache; his insurance company.

"One minute they're saying it's covered, now they want us to jump through all these hoops," Mr Rainbow said.

"Things like that become really hard for a business struggling to get back on its feet.

"I'm losing business every day and I'm worried because we've moved, that people think we've closed for good."

Mr Rainbow had to re-do a quarter of the work he'd finished before Christmas after water inundated his shop.
Mr Rainbow had to re-do a quarter of the work he'd finished before Christmas after water inundated his shop.

For Mr Rainbow, mentally this experience has been even harder than last time, largely because he's already been through it in the past five years.

Before the storm hit, Mr Rainbow had been working from 4am every day, trying to finish his orders before the Christmas break and was on track to have his best month in nine years.

Instead he has been forced to re-do between $10,000 and $20,000 worth of work.

"All those mornings we were coming in at 4am, that's gone," Mr Rainbow said.

"I'm only about a quarter of the way through the repairs, but I'm nervous, because we've been closed for a while, people won't realise that we're still here."

Mr Rainbow plans to re-open the store, in its new position at Nolan's Place on February, 11.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  business december storm ipswich storm damage

Man questioned after car slams into tree

Man questioned after car slams into tree

Driver treated for chest injuries

Ipswich train users 'packed in like sardines'

Rail Back on Track's Robert Dow says Ipswich has been 'bashed around' by Queensland Rail in recent months.

Locals not happy with Queensland Rail's reduced services.

'Nardya will not be going home'

On Wednesday the 25-year-old was given a week to live

Yamanto highway project the number one priority, report

The Building Queensland Board's Infrastructure Pipeline report released this month lists the $340 million Yamanto interchange at the top of the list which includes 20 building projects across the state.

Report suggests Cunningham Hwy works among most important projects

Local Partners

Gatton family claims game show success

A GATTON family walked away with more than $11,000 after an exciting three-night run on game show Family Feud.

No amnesty for medicinal marijuana, says Qld Government

In November 2016, Australia will legalise medicinal cannabis.

Families reliant on the drug are still unsure of their futures.

Big flicks could soon be seen at major shopping centre

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: The Mt Ommaney Shopping Centre have lodged an application with the Brisbane City Council to build a new cinema and entertainment precinct.

New entertainment and dining options have residents excited.

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

9 things to do this weekend

IT'S ON: Help raise funds for cancer research this weekend at the Ipswich Turf Club. The Shearer Tackles Cancer pig races will still be conducted in the Beer Garden from 12pm.

From music and markets to hiking and swimming, Ipswich has it all

Why The Walking Dead cast are paid a pittance

Why The Walking Dead cast are paid a pittance

Walking Dead is officially the most-watched series on television — and yet the show’s cast earn a fraction of the paycheques commanded by actors on other shows.

50 Shades actress on why she hates the film

Dornan and Johnson’s frequent sex scenes were ‘awkward’ to film. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Jamie Dornan doesn’t blame you for hating 50 Shades

Chris Hemsworth’s X-rated compliment to former co-star

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth poses on the red carpet for the European premiere of the film 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' in London on April 21, 2015.

THOR star once paid former Home and Away actress a lewd compliment.

'I can't keep my mouth shut any longer'

Singer George Michael.

George Michael’s cousin blasts singer’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz.

Fresh faces: NCIS gets a shake up with new cast members

The new cast of NCIS, from left, Rocky Carroll, Pauley Perrette, Sean Murray, David McCallum, Brian Dietzen, Wilmer Valderrama, Emily Wickersham, Mark Harmon, Duane Henry and Jennifer Esposito.

THREE new characters join naval drama for season 14.

First the Onesie, now an Xbox One S inflatable controller

Fancy an inflatable Xbox One S controller?

Inflatable controller 'perfect sidekick' for Australia Day party

Sarah Harris: Here’s what Amber Sherlock should’ve done

Studio 10 and Shark Tank presenter Sarah Harris.

STUDIO 10 host says Sherlock could’ve avoided the subsequent uproar.

SET IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

15 Escarpment Drive, Springfield 4300

House 4 2 3 $412,500

"The Escarpment", this split level home puts you right among the action of the Greater Springfield region. On the doorstep of the train station, the Orion...

ONE OWNER HOME OFFERED FOR SALE

77 North Station Road, North Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $269,000

First time offered for sale by the original owner, this one is as solid as the day it was built, and could very easily be modernized or left as is. - Perfect for...

LOOKING FOR A MODERN HOME IN YAMANTO

10 Angela Place, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 4 $360,000

This home will appeal to everyone looking for a modern four bedroom home with a yard that will accommodate pets, cars, caravans and kids!! Sitting on the high...

COUNTRY DOWNSIZER

725 Munbilla Road, Munbilla 4309

Rural 3 1 2 $335,000...

Located in the picturesque region of Munbilla which is 20 minutes from Ipswich, 10 minutes to Kalbar, 20 minutes to Amberley Air Base and 60 minutes to...

CHECK OUT ALL THE FEATURES ON THIS PRIME PROPERTY

162 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $510,000

3122m2 Block- Potential to subdivide Low-set brick home in a sort after area perfect for Investment, Renovation or Development. - 4 massive bedrooms with built...

FIVE ACRE COUNTRY ESCAPE WITHIN MINUTES OF THE CITY

00 Goebels Rd ( Cnr M Hines Rd), Mount Forbes 4340

House 3 1 3 Offers Over...

TWO MAGESTIC NORFOLK PINES to Welcome Your Entry “A” Frame Double Storey Home (circa 1982) on LOCAL HISTORIC SITE ( Church or Pub !! ) FENCED PADDOCKS with DAM...

CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGED - PROPERTY MUST SELL - HUGE PRICE REDUCTION

1 Wollemi Close, Regency Downs 4341

House 5 2 5 Offers Over...

FULLY FENCED 4260SQM PARCEL IN PEACEFUL LOCATION PERFECT ASPECT FOR COOL SUMMER BREEZES OR SUNNY WINTER MORNINGS DOUBLE LOCKUP SHED + INTERNAL FENCES + HANDY TO...

HIGH DEMAND LOCATION with Future Zoning Potential

25 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $299,000

WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR - WALK TO RAIL - WALK TO SCHOOLS FULLY FENCED 610SQM BLOCK IN EXCEPTIONAL STREET ZONED RMO1 Medium Density for Future Potential ADD VALUE...

OWNERS SAY SELL - BRING ALL OFFERS!

6 Miles Court, Harrisville 4307

House 6 3 OFFERS OVER...

Looking to enjoy the peace and serenity of country style living while only being 20 minutes from Ipswich? This immaculately kept family home is just for you.

RIPPER IN RACEVIEW WON&#39;T LAST LONG! AUCTION 16/2/17

32A Thornton Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 1 AUCTION 16/2/17

Nestled in off the road at the end of a private driveway, sitting on a large 801m2 block you'll discover this fabulous 4 bedroom home in a quiet street in family...

WARNING: Builders, clean up "unsightly sites"

Councillor Ireland at a messy building site.

Failure to do so could see builders slapped with fines.

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

What a year 2016 proved to be

Entrance Island, Birtinya

Get the inside info from the agents themselves

REVEALED: What Coast wants in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!