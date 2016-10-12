24°
'Steve's shed' is the late LVRC Mayor's legacy.

11th Oct 2016 3:39 PM
STEVE'S SHED: Ann Jones unveiled the plaque which dedicated the Community Shed's new facility to her late husband Steve Jones.
Ann Jones unveiled the plaque which dedicated the Community Shed's new facility to her late husband Steve Jones.

THE man who coined the original idea for a Lockyer Valley Community Activities Shed officially opened the group's new facility at the weekend.

John Howard saw the need for a men's shed in Gatton and approached the late Steve Jones about making it a reality.

"If you have a good idea you sell it to a salesman, and Steve was a good salesman," Mr Howard said.

"What you see here is Steve's achievement."

The official opening saw lots of activities and shed projects displayed, along with entertainment and stalls.
The official opening saw lots of activities and shed projects displayed, along with entertainment and stalls.

Ann Jones unveiled the plaque which dedicated the Community Shed's new multi-purpose shed to her late husband.

" Steve loved the idea of a Men's Shed and was a huge supporter of the idea," Ms Jones said.

Shed president Graham Windolf said there was a great turnout at the official opening.

"If anyone is interested in joining, don't hesitate. We are all about men's welfare, it's a place to have a good time, make projects and get together," Mr Windolf said.

Topics:  lockyer valley community activity shed, lvrc, steve jones

