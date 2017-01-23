34°
News

Steve Dickson now One Nation leader for Queensland

Mark Furler
Owen Jacques
, and Staff writers | 24th Jan 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 9:18 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

9AM: PAULINE Hanson's One Nation Party has a new Queensland leader, with the Senator promoting new recruit and Buderim MP Steve Dickson to the top job.

Mr Dickson abandoned the LNP after a decade of service on January 13 to deliver One Nation its first seat in Queensland Parliament.

At the time, neither Ms Hanson nor Mr Dickson would be drawn on whether he would be named the party's state leader.

At a press conference on Tuesday morning, she confirmed as much.

After a slip of the tongue had Mr Dickson dubbed the "Member for Bundamba" instead of Buderim, Ms Hanson made his elevation formal.

"Today I'm very proud to announce Steve as the state leader for the party in Queensland," she said.

"I believe under Steve's knowledge, experience and under his leadership that the state will power ahead.

"People are screaming out in Queensland for someone other than the major parties and the Nationals party to vote for.

We've worked well together in such a short period of time.

"I'm going to hand Queensland over to you now."

Patrick Woods

Mr Dickson said the major parties had let Queensland voters down.

"You've got to think about what's needed in electorates around the state."

Mr Dickson said the major parties had been "nasty" and "vindictive" since he joined One Nation.

He again pushed Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to deliver an amnesty to those sick children who require medicinal marijuana as part of their treatment.

It comes a day after the Sunshine Coast Daily revealed Mr Dickson left the LNP and joined One Nation after Ms Hanson sent a single text message to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull calling for an amnesty on medicinal marijuana.

READ MORE:  Steve Dickson quit the LNP after Pauline Hanson sent a text

He said despite meeting with her late last year, he first considered joining the minority party less than a week before his resignation.

In just three weeks, Mr Dickson has now gone from a "disillusioned" LNP member to leading one of the emerging forces in Queensland politics.

Patrick Woods

Pauline Hanson to name Steve Dickson as Qld One Nation leader

SUNSHINE Coast LNP defector Steve Dickson is expected to be announced as One Nation's Queensland leader by Pauline Hanson today.

The Courier-Mail reports that Ms Hanson will travel to the Sunshine Coast to announce her decision.

Mr Dickson told The Courier-Mail he intended to make the most of the opportunity, and would begin introducing One Nation legislation into the House - via private member's Bills - from the first sitting week next month.

Mr Dickson said he would also be playing a lead role in preselecting the party's next crop of candidates to contest the Queensland election, expected later this year.

"It is very humbling. I have never been the leader of a political party before... and I am very excited about it," the Member for Buderim said of Ms Hanson's decision.

"We are going through a process of selecting candidates and we are looking to run a candidate in all seats throughout Queensland and that will be a hectic process that people will have to go through.

"They are going to have to tick a lot of boxes to make sure we get it right.

"We've have a couple of issues. I am going to make sure we don't have any more issues in the future."
 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 


Mr Dickson will also today announce One Nation's plans to progress an 80-year-old plan to drought-proof Western Queensland, the Bradfield scheme.

The Buderim MP has claimed his support for medicinal cannabis was the key reason he left the LNP.

But his quick rise to the post of leader is likely to reinforce the belief among senior LNP figures that it was more to do with his personal ambition.

Reader poll

Should Steve Dickson be the Queensland One Nation leader?

After his defection was announced, LNP leader Tim Nicholls described the decision as being about self interest and nothing to do with medicinal cannabis.

Mr Nicholls said he felt absolutely gutted for families with sick kids who he said have been used as pawns by Ms Hanson and Mr Dickson.

Maroochydore MP Fiona Simpson said she was just really disappointed by the decision.

She said there had been rumours he may defect for some time.

"This is really disappointing. Here we go again. When these things happen the focus goes off the constituents.

"This didn't put people first. It's more about politics and that's very disappointing.

"We all worked well together as a team to bring the LNP together.

"Fractured conservative politics is not helpful. This is only helping Labor."

 

Topics:  editors picks one nation pauline hanson steve dickson

Blank round may have been responsible for music video death

Blank round may have been responsible for music video death

JOHANN Ofner may have been shot in the chest by a blank round, Industry sources say.

Steve Dickson now One Nation leader for Queensland

PAULINE Hanson's One Nation Party has a new Queensland leader, with the Senator promoting new recruit and Buderim MP Steve Dickson to the top job.

Steve Dickson now the Queensland leader of One Nation

LETTER: One Nation sends wrong message

Great Barrier Reef

A vote for Paulinle Hanson is a vote for a return to the dark ages

Boutique fashion adds sparkle to Top of Town

WELCOME: Jo Hart in the newest store in the Top of Town, Oh! Jo Jo.

"It has been so well received, just a great response.”

Local Partners

Gatton family claims game show success

A GATTON family walked away with more than $11,000 after an exciting three-night run on game show Family Feud.

Locals cry fowl over a new poultry farm in Spring Creek

NOT EGGSELENT: Spring Creek Orchids farmer Fergus Tweedy (front) along with neighbours Tina Cupitt (left) and Merle Bonell, aren't looking forward to the possibility of poultry sheds on Gatton Esk Road.

Neighbours fight proposed poultry farm

10 things to do this Australia Day

Thirsty Merc will perform live at the Racehorse Hotel on Australia Day.

Competitions for the best mullet, cane toad races, zorbing and more.

Chopper's Republic of Ipswich

HELLO: Chopper will perform his new show Anzakistan at the Racehorse Hotel next month.

Popular character returns

See this teen dancing sensation right now

HARD WORK: Katie Bell from Haigslea will perform at QPAC from January 19-21.

IPSWICH ballerina Katie Bell is performing in Cinderella at QPAC

'Allo 'Allo! star Gorden Kaye has died

'Allo 'Allo! star Gorden Kaye has died

ACTOR Gorden Kaye, best known for his role in the long-running BBC comedy ‘Allo ‘Allo!, has died aged 75.

Lion roars to straight to No 1 at Aussie box office

Nicole Kidman, David Wenham and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

THE Australian-made movie a hit, while Rogue One nears record mark.

Ozzy Osbourne fell asleep during his driving test

Not a good idea to give Ozzy a Ferrari

Kristen Stewart to host SNL

Kristen Stewart will host a pre-Super Bowl episode of SNL next month

Louis Tomlinson celebrated his son's first birthday

Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth celebrate son's first birthday

Kylie Minogue will take husband's name

Kylie Minogue will take her fiancé Joshua Sasse's surname

WATCH: Sneak peek at landmark legal drama 'Don't Tell'

Sara West

'Two thirds of the movie was filmed in Ipswich'

ANOTHER PROPERTY SOLD BY ROB &amp; GILLIAN DARGUSCH

23 Chermside Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 2 $469,000...

ALL IMPROVEMENTS AND ADDED FEATURES HAVE BEEN APPROVED AND CERTIFIED AND THIS DWELLING ALLOWS FOR FURTHER BEDROOMS AND BATHROOM TO BE EASILY ADDED IF REQUIRED. ...

HOUSE &amp; GRANNY FLAT + BARN ON 5571sqm – Zoned Future Urban

10 Coal Road, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 5 $489,000

ONE PROPERTY – TWO DWELLINGS - The Ultimate in Blended Family Living Bring the whole family, the kids, the in-laws, the horse, the dog and all your other...

Views with a Country Lifestyle - 44.33 Hectares

258 East Egypt Road, Mount Whitestone 4347

Residential Land 0 0 $450,000...

258 East Egypt Road Mount Whitestone (via Gatton) This is the ideal starter block or the perfect country escape located approximately 15 minutes from Gatton, 40...

Motivated Retiree Ready For the Move!!

1096 Tarome Road, Tarome 4309

Rural 4 2 14 $649,000 Neg

Tranquillity is the best word to describe the position of this property with the surrounding mountains of the Great Dividing Range as a backdrop. Its located 10...

GET YOURSELF INTO THE MARKET!

6 Bell Street, Walloon 4306

House 3 1 5 $269,000...

Don't miss this opportunity to buy your very own property, with a lowset brick home, a huge block and a double bay shed as well! - Positioned in a nice street...

Try and Find Better – I Dare You!

14 Crosby Crescent, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $329,000 NEG

This is possibly the best presented & most feature packed family home that I have ever offered for sale under $330,000 in the highly sought after suburb of...

A Fine Vintage

39 Canning Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $336,000

If you have a passion for the past, this fine vintage home built in the late 1800's will certainly be to your liking. You will be enchanted by the nostalgic charm...

PRIVATE HAVEN WITH POOL ON FULLY FENCED ACRE

21 Glengariff Close, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 3 $579,000 neg

FULLY FENCED & SET BACK FROM THE ROAD ON 6533SQM OF PEACE & QUIET!! SUPER SPACIOUS WITH REPLICATED FEDERATION FAÇADE THREE HUGE INTERNAL LIVING AREAS PLUS LARGE...

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE!!! BELIEVE IT

6/6A Bridge Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 Offers From...

BUILT IN 2016 WITH RESPECTFUL TENANT IN PLACE SET & FORGET RETURN ON INVESTMENT The Developer has reduced the price on this last unit in order to move forward on...

INVESTOR LOOKING TO LIQUIDATE

21 Lorraine Street, Camira 4300

House 3 1 1 AUCTION 16/2/17

This property has served as the corner stone of my Clients portfolio for a number of years however with a change of circumstances a sale is now required. This home...

Design tenders called for blue chip Rosewood Library

NEXT STAGE: Design tenders have been called for the new Rosewood Library.

Massive $6.5 million investment bearing fruit

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

Ipswich house prices looking up in "seller's market”

Region's median house price climbed 1.4% to $325,000 and the median unit price fell 13.8% to $235,000 in the September quarter.

Median house price climbs 1.4% to $325,000 as unit price falls 13.8%

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!