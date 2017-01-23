Steve Dickson now One Nation leader for Queensland

9AM: PAULINE Hanson's One Nation Party has a new Queensland leader, with the Senator promoting new recruit and Buderim MP Steve Dickson to the top job.

Mr Dickson abandoned the LNP after a decade of service on January 13 to deliver One Nation its first seat in Queensland Parliament.

At the time, neither Ms Hanson nor Mr Dickson would be drawn on whether he would be named the party's state leader.

At a press conference on Tuesday morning, she confirmed as much.

After a slip of the tongue had Mr Dickson dubbed the "Member for Bundamba" instead of Buderim, Ms Hanson made his elevation formal.

"Today I'm very proud to announce Steve as the state leader for the party in Queensland," she said.

"I believe under Steve's knowledge, experience and under his leadership that the state will power ahead.

"People are screaming out in Queensland for someone other than the major parties and the Nationals party to vote for.

We've worked well together in such a short period of time.

"I'm going to hand Queensland over to you now."

Patrick Woods

Mr Dickson said the major parties had let Queensland voters down.

"You've got to think about what's needed in electorates around the state."

Mr Dickson said the major parties had been "nasty" and "vindictive" since he joined One Nation.

He again pushed Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to deliver an amnesty to those sick children who require medicinal marijuana as part of their treatment.

It comes a day after the Sunshine Coast Daily revealed Mr Dickson left the LNP and joined One Nation after Ms Hanson sent a single text message to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull calling for an amnesty on medicinal marijuana.

READ MORE: Steve Dickson quit the LNP after Pauline Hanson sent a text

He said despite meeting with her late last year, he first considered joining the minority party less than a week before his resignation.

In just three weeks, Mr Dickson has now gone from a "disillusioned" LNP member to leading one of the emerging forces in Queensland politics.

Patrick Woods

Pauline Hanson to name Steve Dickson as Qld One Nation leader

SUNSHINE Coast LNP defector Steve Dickson is expected to be announced as One Nation's Queensland leader by Pauline Hanson today.

The Courier-Mail reports that Ms Hanson will travel to the Sunshine Coast to announce her decision.

Mr Dickson told The Courier-Mail he intended to make the most of the opportunity, and would begin introducing One Nation legislation into the House - via private member's Bills - from the first sitting week next month.

Mr Dickson said he would also be playing a lead role in preselecting the party's next crop of candidates to contest the Queensland election, expected later this year.

"It is very humbling. I have never been the leader of a political party before... and I am very excited about it," the Member for Buderim said of Ms Hanson's decision.

"We are going through a process of selecting candidates and we are looking to run a candidate in all seats throughout Queensland and that will be a hectic process that people will have to go through.

"They are going to have to tick a lot of boxes to make sure we get it right.

"We've have a couple of issues. I am going to make sure we don't have any more issues in the future."



Photos View Photo Gallery



Mr Dickson will also today announce One Nation's plans to progress an 80-year-old plan to drought-proof Western Queensland, the Bradfield scheme.

The Buderim MP has claimed his support for medicinal cannabis was the key reason he left the LNP.

But his quick rise to the post of leader is likely to reinforce the belief among senior LNP figures that it was more to do with his personal ambition.

Reader poll Should Steve Dickson be the Queensland One Nation leader? Yes.

No.

Don't care.

View Results Vote

After his defection was announced, LNP leader Tim Nicholls described the decision as being about self interest and nothing to do with medicinal cannabis.

Mr Nicholls said he felt absolutely gutted for families with sick kids who he said have been used as pawns by Ms Hanson and Mr Dickson.

Maroochydore MP Fiona Simpson said she was just really disappointed by the decision.

She said there had been rumours he may defect for some time.

"This is really disappointing. Here we go again. When these things happen the focus goes off the constituents.

"This didn't put people first. It's more about politics and that's very disappointing.

"We all worked well together as a team to bring the LNP together.

"Fractured conservative politics is not helpful. This is only helping Labor."