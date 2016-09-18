Stay on the track of the smell offenders

THANKS to QT reporter Joel Gould for his efforts on the big stink issue.

My neighbours and I have been putting up with these odours for far too long.

Our standard of living has dropped, it makes it hard to wash our clothes when the odour is there, it is sometimes like cat urine.

The smell invades our clothes once brought into the house after the washing has dried and the general mood in our street has dropped; people are just unhappy.

I really hope that the QT keeps following this up. My neighbours and I really do appreciate the Queensland Times and all the man hours dedicated to providing a safer and healthier environment for us residents at Redbank Plains.

NAME SUPPLIED

Redbank Plains