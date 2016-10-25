30°
News

State steps up to tackle Swanbank's big stink

Emma Clarke
| 25th Oct 2016 4:54 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN INSTRUMENT worth close to $150,000 is set to help State Government and council get to the bottom of Swanbank's big stink.

A selected ion flow tube mass spectrometry (SIFT-MS) instrument is scheduled to be operational in early 2017 and can continuously measure volatile organic compounds, some of which are known to cause odour.

Environment Minister Dr Steven Miles said spikes in odour complaints during warmer months over the past three years had reinforced the necessity for the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection to work closely with other regulatory agencies.

The department was today involved in the Environmental Waste Industry Summit to collaborate with stakeholders to help pinpoint the source of nuisance odours.

"The department has established implementing a Targeted Compliance Program, which brings together parties whose roles and responsibilities are relevant to this issue," Dr Miles said.

"Compared to traditional monitoring methods for VOCs involving samples of air being collected and sent to a laboratory for analysis, the SIFT-MS instrument provides results in real-time.

"This, together with wind direction measurements in real-time, will assist with identification of likely sources of the VOCs associated with odour episodes."

EHP's Targeted Compliance Project includes representatives from Ipswich City Council, Queensland Health, and the Department of Science, Information Technology and Innovation.

"The project will involve an intensive inspection regime and increased community presence over the upcoming summer months, which is the period that has historically seen odour nuisance to be most prevalent," Dr Miles said.

"The SIFT-MS instrument will be located in communities surrounding the Swanbank area, depending on weather conditions and the time of year.

"Any sites found to be causing unlawful odour nuisance as a result of these investigations will be subject to proportional enforcement action, which may include Penalty Infringement Notices or prosecution."

In the past 12 months, EHP has received 95 odour complaints from 52 members of the public alleging offensive odours from the landfill and waste recycling facilities in the Swanbank area.

"EHP has and will continue to take enforcement action where it finds evidence to do so, including a recent $11,780 fine issued to a Swanbank business for an odour related offence," Dr Miles said.

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale said today's summit was about stakeholders working as one to resolve the odour issue.

"For too long these odours have been impacting local residents' way of life, causing them significant stress and concern," Cr Pisasale said.

"The message from council to operators is simple, abide by your development application and licensing conditions, play by the rules and keep the impacts of your business within your own block or get out of Ipswich.

"It's great to see council and the state government working together to address these issues."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  big stink ehp ipswich city council swnabank

Severe thunderstorms with hail and winds on horizon

Severe thunderstorms with hail and winds on horizon

A STORM is brewing and could hit the region with severe intensity, a weather watching group is warning.

State steps up to tackle Swanbank's big stink

Ipswich City Council has fined Wood Mulching Industries at Swanbank $11,000 for development application breaches.

Odour detecting device to be in place by 2017

River Heart water feature damaged with dishwashing liquid

River Heart Parklands

Two men face charge of wilful damage

SUV passenger attacks pedestrian in city assault

Police Remembrance Day march to Brown's Park in North Ipswich on Thursday.

The assault is alleged to have occurred at about 10am in Ipswich

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

This week's community billboard

Learn woodworking and crafting with the Ipswich Woodcrafts Club.

A daily guide to what's on in Ipswich over the next seven days

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Things to do this week

Dragon play Ipswich Civic Centre on Friday October 28

What's on in Ipswich

Steve Irwin's final days through dad's eyes

Steve Irwin's final days through dad's eyes

STEVE Irwin’s father Bob has revealed the huge injury toll of the Crocodile Hunter’s adventurous life in the lead-up to his death.

Kristie doesn't mind being the third wheel in Survivor final

Kristie Bennett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

SOLO player will take on Survivor's power couple Lee and El tonight.

Scary hoping Posh and Sporty will re-join The Spice Girls

Mel B

Mel B hoping Victoria Beckham, Mel C will re-join The Spice Girls

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky crush divorce speculation

Chris Hemsworth, right, and Elsa Pataky attend the premiere of "In the Heart of the Sea" at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on Monday, Dec. 7, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

"Honey you still love me right?!"

REVIEW: Michael McIntyre has Brisbane in stitches

Michael McIntyre in a scene from his TV series Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow.

BRITISH comedian is in the country on his Happy and Glorious Tour.

Cliff Richard doesn't need Rod Stewart's help with legal bills

Sir Cliff Richard

"'Don't worry, I'm loaded. I won't keep you to it.' "

Bindi Irwin named in MAXIM HOT 100 list

Wildlife Warrior named among Australia's most beautiful women

BEST BUY IN FLINDERS VIEW

17 Jacana Crescent, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $369,000...

This is one of the cheapest houses that has been for sale in the sought after Jacana Estate in Flinders View for a very long time. Offering: - 4 Built in bedrooms...

BETTER THAN BUILDING

10 Bowerbird Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $369,000...

If you are planning for something special yet not wanting to embark upon the "build" process, think no more. In Sovereign Pocket, one of Ipswich's most progressive...

SPECTACULAR HOME!!! TWO FANTASTIC LEVELS + VIEWS + ENORMOUS DECK ON 910SQM

23 Chermside Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 2 $469,000

THIS PROPERTY MUST BE INSPECTED TO FULLY COMPREHEND THE SIZE AND FEATURES ON OFFER!! TIMELESS QUEENSLANDER ON HUGE 910SQM BLOCK IN HIGH DEMAND LOCATION TWO...

EXCELLENT ENTRY POINT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

11 Toongarra Road, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 Offer From...

WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOL & LOCAL WATERPARK & PUBLIC TRANSPORT SUPER HANDY TO CBD & MAJOR SERVICES SOLID 1950’s CHARACTER HOME Don’t miss the opportunity to...

Cute as a Button and Must be Sold

4 Harrison Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 $219,000

This is just perfect for you to get into the market. Very neat and tidy home with separate lounge room, featuring ornate plaster ceilings and 2 large bedrooms...

Stop saying &quot;One Day&quot;

57 North High Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 1 $319,000

That's right, now is the time to make a move toward owning your very own home. This one is beautifully presented and all the hard work has been done for you. All...

Indulge yourself in this .....

3 Ormiston Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $439,000

... immaculately presented Hallmark home. Located on the high side of the road, in an elevated position, in the sought after Emerald Hill estate in Brassall. The...

Spacious Hi Set

114 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $259,000

WOW!!! This is your chance to break the rental cycle and get yourself into the property market or maybe you can add another great property to your growing property...

19 ACRES WITH 2 STOREY BRICK HOME-MUST BE SOLD!

212 Roadvale Road, Roadvale 4310

Rural 3 2 4 $500,000

Looking for a lifestyle change? Then look no further! Properties like this are hard to come by and don't last long either. Located at Roadvale just 10 minutes...

Kick The City Life

344 Coleyville Road, Coleyville 4307

House 3 1 3 $329,000

A quiet country location situated 15minutes from Ipswich and within a short driving distance to the local primary school. A bus service is close by for High School...

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals