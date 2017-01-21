State schools ready for year

ON THE JOB: Plenty has been happening at Ipswich state school while students are teachers are in holidays.

WHILE Ipswich state school students and teachers enjoyed the summer break, tradies have been hard at work upgrading and expanding schools ready for 2017.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said the work was part of the State Government's record $667 million school infrastructure program.

She said Ipswich schools would share in more than $2.7million for improvements to classrooms and other facilities.

"We want our state school students to have the best possible classrooms to make the most of their education,” she said.

"When students and teachers return to school on Monday they will notice a big difference.

"This work was completed during the school holidays to ensure as little disruption as possible to classes.”

She said the program aimed to ensure children had access to quality education and school facilities.

"We will always provide the classrooms our schools need to provide a quality education to all students. The Government is not only building better schools in Ipswich, we are also providing valuable jobs for tradies and training opportunities for apprentices,” she said.

"Our investment in new school classrooms and maintenance is supporting thousands of jobs for tradies and suppliers around the state.” Ms Howard said local contractors and suppliers could still pre-register for school construction and maintenance work online at hpw.qld.gov.au

Holiday work highlights

$160,000 for Ipswich West Special School for additional classrooms.

$185,000 for Ipswich East State School to refurbish Block D classrooms.