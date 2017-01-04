28°
State Govt investigating button battery balloon release

Helen Spelitis
| 4th Jan 2017 5:00 PM Updated: 6:05 PM
Saturday night saw about 300 balloons released into the air, all containing small batteries.
Saturday night saw about 300 balloons released into the air, all containing small batteries.

AN investigation into the release of hundreds of battery filled balloons in Ipswich has been launched.

The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection confirmed today it has been "conducting enquiries" into the New Year's incident that saw 300 helium balloons released at Springfield.

Residents have reported finding remnants of the balloons as far as Brassall, some 30kms away.

There is no State Government legislation specifically addressing balloon releases, however, a spokesperson for the department said it could be considered littering.

"Deliberately releasing balloons into the wider environment could constitute littering under the Waste Reduction and Recycling Act 2011," the spokesperson said.

"As this matter is under investigation, the department cannot comment further at this time."

Tomorrow evidence, remnants of the balloons and batteries, will be handed over to investigators.

Since the event, organisers ICON have made a heartfelt apology saying the balloons were meant to demonstrate love and forgiveness.

ICON director Tina Vaka confirmed the balloon release will not be repeated at next year's event.

Ipswich City Council said it plans to include policies that specifically address and prohibit the release of helium balloons at events awarded council funding.

Topics:  balloon release editors picks ipswich littering springfield

AN investigation into the release of hundreds of battery filled balloons in Ipswich is underway.

