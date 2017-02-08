32°
News

State-first trial to revolutionise child safety and DV

Helen Spelitis
| 8th Feb 2017 6:00 PM
BETTER WAY: Queensland Child Safety and Domestic Violence Minister Shannon Fentiman announced on Wednesday a state-first trial run in Ipswich would be rolled out across Queensland.
BETTER WAY: Queensland Child Safety and Domestic Violence Minister Shannon Fentiman announced on Wednesday a state-first trial run in Ipswich would be rolled out across Queensland. Helen Spelitis

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A TRIAL run in Ipswich has redefined the working relationship between child safety and domestic violence workers across Queensland.

For the past seven months a domestic violence worker has been spending one day a week in each of Ipswich's three child safety centres in a first-ever experimental program.

Traditionally, the two fields of child safety and domestic violence have run parallel to one another and cross over has been limited, however, that's about to change.

The Ipswich trial was the first of its kind and has shown the collaboration between the two services leads to better outcomes for families, particularly children.

Now the trial is finished and the State Government is ready to make that position full-time.

The program will also be rolled out across the state, although an independent assessment by Griffith University is still under way.

Domestic Violence and Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman was in Ipswich yesterday to meet with workers involved in the trial and said it had proven a success.

 

BETTER WAY: Queensland Child Safety and Domestic Violence Minister Shannon Fentiman announced on Wednesday a state-first trial run in Ipswich would be rolled out across Queensland.
BETTER WAY: Queensland Child Safety and Domestic Violence Minister Shannon Fentiman announced on Wednesday a state-first trial run in Ipswich would be rolled out across Queensland. Helen Spelitis

"We know families experiencing domestic and family violence are at a very high risk of entering the child safety system," Ms Fentiman said.

"In fact, half of all families within the child safety system have experienced some form of domestic and family violence.

"This trial at Ipswich North, Ipswich South and Springfield Child Safety Service Centres seeks to provide a targeted response to address the concerns that impact on a family household where domestic and family violence exist."

Ms Fentiman said an example of how the specialist domestic violence workers operate is that they might go with a child safety case worker to investigate a new case.

"If they discover there is domestic violence occurring in that house, the department and the domestic violence worker would then work collaboratively with the family to provide support," she said.

The Ipswich Domestic Violence Action Centre has recieved more than $1.2 million this financial year to support victims of domestic and family violence.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  child safety domestic violence queensland

Griffin signs with Bulldogs after shock Tigers axing

Griffin signs with Bulldogs after shock Tigers axing

Former Jets prop to play under Des Hasler and prove his worth

Plainland hospital not on Health Minister's radar

Plainland hospital not on Health Minister's radar

MAP: Where Ipswich home owners, investors will be buying

Defence Housing set for a new home at Deebing Heights: Planning approval is expected in January 2017 for the Defence Housing Australian development at Deebing Heights. The construction of homes for Defence members is to be completed in two stages. The first stage will see the completion of 56 homes in September 2018, and the second stage will see another 69 homes completed in September 2019. Land lots will be marketed for public purchase across both stages, starting from mid 2017. More than 120 lots will be retained by DHA, on which homes will be built for Defence members and their families. The remaining 195 lots will be available for public purchase.

Redbank Plains development latest in thousands of new homes planned

RSPCA: Horses left in heat with no shade

PROTECT THEM: Animals such as horses and cattle should have access to adequate shade and water.

Owners warned to care for their animals as 40 degree day looms.

Local Partners

New flood evacuation centre needed and worthwhile

Ipswich Showgrounds will cater for over 4000 with new project

Mysterious 'creature' Cecil to light up festival

The much loved character 'Cecil', drawn by Narelle Oliver, will light up the Story Arts Festival in Ipswich.

Author and artist Narelle Oliver's work to boost Story Arts Festival

Your chance to explore the RAAF base

Open day shot at RAAF museum.

Want to get closer to the action?

Get an inside look at the world of scouts

JOIN IN: Scouts Minnie Thomas, Zack Hannah, Michael Tate, Cathy Tolliday, Michael Robinson.

Silkstone group invite locals in to see what scouting is about

Five things to do in Ipswich this weekend

LIVE SHOW: Chopper will perform his new show Anzakistan at the Racehorse Hotel on Saturday.

CATCH a movie in the park or head to the art gallery in Ipswich

Marriages implode, couples swap on Married at First Sight

RESENTMENT boils over at a boozy dinner on MAFS, with two brides walking out and Trump sparking a couple to swap partners

MKR's Bek spills on Kyle romance

Bek and Kyle are just good friends after their kiss on My Kitchen Rules was seen by more than 1.4 million households.

Bek Outred spills all on that passionate kiss with Kyle McLean.

The Spice Girls' great escape

The Spice Girls at the Closing Ceremony of the London Olympics.

HOW the group escaped their manager and paved their own path to fame

MOVIE REVIEW: Denzel embraces his dark side in Fences

Denzel Washington and Viola Davis in a scene from the movie Fences.

MOVIE is a hard-hitting tale of a bitter, selfish patriarch.

Bachelor star Nikki moves on: 'Never settle for less'

The Bachelor runner-up Nikki Gogan pictured in Bali.

Fan favourite has finally healed her broken heart.

Lockyer Valley butcher serves record-breaking MKR team

Queensland team Amy and Tyson used produce sold by a Lockyer Valley families to complete their winning meals.

WELL-known Lockyer Valley family helps My Kitchen Rules team

All Time Low announce Australian tour with supports

Neck Deep will support All Time Low on their Aussie tour. Photo Contributed

Supports for the tour have been announced

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE!!! BELIEVE IT

6/6A Bridge Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 Offers From...

BUILT IN 2016 WITH RESPECTFUL TENANT IN PLACE SET & FORGET RETURN ON INVESTMENT The Developer has reduced the price on this last unit in order to move forward on...

&quot;IMPRESSIVE 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE AT AN AMAZING PRICE!&quot;

3/31 Haig, Brassall 4305

Town House 3 1 1 $209,000

This is an amazing opportunity for the owner occupier or for the investor searching for a property with a great return for their investment( approx 7%). This town...

HIGH DEMAND INNER CITY LOCATION

9 French Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

CLASSIC ORIGINAL FEATURES & QUIET RESPECTED STREET LOCATION WALKING DISTANCE TO RAIL, SCHOOLS & BOOVAL FAIR ELEVATED 840SQM BLOCK WITH SPACIOUS REAR YARD & LARGE...

Walk Right In.....Sit Right Down

16 Marcel Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 2 2 $329,000...

This home has been meticulously and stylishly renovated and includes the brand new furtniture. So to make it as simple as per the heading you can move right in...

CLASSIC CHARACTER HOME ON 809SQM – Walk To Rail

25 Creek Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 2 $349,000

Situated on 809sqm and boasting the full “wish list” of non-negotiables when searching for a property. Limited edition classic Queenslander with breezy front...

Looking for New &amp;ldquo;Landlord&amp;rdquo;

109 Anna Drive, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $325,000

With the market moving and homes selling quickly this low set brick home in Raceview is one for the buyers whether you are keen investors or somebody looking to...

SET IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

15 Escarpment Drive, Springfield 4300

House 4 2 3 $402,000

"The Escarpment", this split level home puts you right among the action of the Greater Springfield region. On the doorstep of the train station, the Orion...

CONVENIENCE PLUS

115 Equestrian Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $429,000...

If you're in the market to buy and awesome FAMILY HOME or INVESTMENT which is within walking distance to Bus Stop, local Shopping Precinct with Speciality Shops...

ABSOLUTE PERFECTION IN PARKLANDS

27 Dalray Drive, Raceview 4305

House 3 2 3 $469,000

This stunning property is in a class of its own. Finished to perfection with nothing to do at all, this home will be a welcome change for the fastidious buyer...

STRAIGHT FROM A FAIRYTALE!

51 Stephenson Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 2 2 OFFERS FROM...

Sitting high, in a sought after suburb of Coalfalls, this property is truly unique. From the street it looks like it has come straight out of a childhood...

MAP: Where Ipswich home owners, investors will be buying

Defence Housing set for a new home at Deebing Heights: Planning approval is expected in January 2017 for the Defence Housing Australian development at Deebing Heights. The construction of homes for Defence members is to be completed in two stages. The first stage will see the completion of 56 homes in September 2018, and the second stage will see another 69 homes completed in September 2019. Land lots will be marketed for public purchase across both stages, starting from mid 2017. More than 120 lots will be retained by DHA, on which homes will be built for Defence members and their families. The remaining 195 lots will be available for public purchase.

Redbank Plains development latest in thousands of new homes planned

Large CBD block put on market: Plans for 104 apartments

APARTMENT PITCH: An approved residential development site on the edge of Ipswich CBD is being offered for sale by Ray White Special Projects.

A city property earmarked for a residential tower is up for sale

Residential land sales in Ipswich hit highest level since 2009

Property

Prices have hit an average of $435 per sqm

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

How Airbnb turned quiet street into party central

Party time!

'Dramatic change to the neighbourhood environment'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!