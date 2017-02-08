State-first trial to revolutionise child safety and DV

BETTER WAY: Queensland Child Safety and Domestic Violence Minister Shannon Fentiman announced on Wednesday a state-first trial run in Ipswich would be rolled out across Queensland.

A TRIAL run in Ipswich has redefined the working relationship between child safety and domestic violence workers across Queensland.

For the past seven months a domestic violence worker has been spending one day a week in each of Ipswich's three child safety centres in a first-ever experimental program.

Traditionally, the two fields of child safety and domestic violence have run parallel to one another and cross over has been limited, however, that's about to change.

The Ipswich trial was the first of its kind and has shown the collaboration between the two services leads to better outcomes for families, particularly children.

Now the trial is finished and the State Government is ready to make that position full-time.

The program will also be rolled out across the state, although an independent assessment by Griffith University is still under way.

Domestic Violence and Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman was in Ipswich yesterday to meet with workers involved in the trial and said it had proven a success.

"We know families experiencing domestic and family violence are at a very high risk of entering the child safety system," Ms Fentiman said.

"In fact, half of all families within the child safety system have experienced some form of domestic and family violence.

"This trial at Ipswich North, Ipswich South and Springfield Child Safety Service Centres seeks to provide a targeted response to address the concerns that impact on a family household where domestic and family violence exist."

Ms Fentiman said an example of how the specialist domestic violence workers operate is that they might go with a child safety case worker to investigate a new case.

"If they discover there is domestic violence occurring in that house, the department and the domestic violence worker would then work collaboratively with the family to provide support," she said.

The Ipswich Domestic Violence Action Centre has recieved more than $1.2 million this financial year to support victims of domestic and family violence.