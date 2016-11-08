Stalker with 'drug issues' graffitied woman's property

A MAN who stalked a woman for a week and spray painted obscenities on her home was released on parole in Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday.

Brett John Davis, 49, was charged with stalking and using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend after the woman saw him lingering outside her home between June 29 and July 5 this year.

The court heard he also sent her messages including text and Facebook messages and video messages on a daily basis.

"This has been a fairly prolonged period in which you were involved with this person and it had a serious impact on her life," Magistrate Donna MacCallum said.

"You sent her messages containing Google map references which showed you directly across from her address.

"She was quite frightened and scared for her safety and she didn't feel safe in her own home."

Ms MacCallum said Davis also spray painted obscene remarks about the woman on her garage door and other property.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Davis wrote a letter of apology to the victim.

Mr Fairclough said Davis served four months on remand for the offending which "was a bit of a shock to the system."

"He clearly had drug issues and was not thinking rashly," he said.

The court heard Davis was originally bailed for the offending and told not to contact the woman but "immediately started sending messages to her".

Davis pleaded guilty to 15 charges including two counts of possessing a knife in a public place, trespass, two counts of wilful damage, possessing firearms and breach of bail.

He was also charged with drug offences including three counts of possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils and possessing anything used in the commission of a crime.

Davis was sentenced to a head sentence of 16 months imprisonment with immediate parole with 125 days pre-sentence custody.