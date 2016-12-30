Stabbing at Goodna home, two injured

TWO men have been taken to hospital with stab wounds following a disturbance at a Goodna home.

Police arrived at the house on Fitchett St, just before 10.30pm last night, to find a man lying on the front lawn, wounded.

One of the men involved in the incident had a laceration to his shoulder, the other to his face.

Paramedics took the pair, both in their 20s, to hospital.

One was taken to Ipswich Hospital, the other to the PA in Brisbane. Both men were in a stable condition.

Police say no charges have been laid and the Ipswich CIB is investigating.