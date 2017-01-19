Spy trio hitting studio in 2017

BRISBANE three-piece Dave is a Spy is made up of Fin Taylor, Sarah Bellamy and James Halpert.

The band released two singles in 2016, the first being catchy guitar-driven Sleeping Car which instantly became a favourite of the Emerge crew of Phoenix Radio. Their second single of the year Tindersoul soon followed with one of the bands largest arrangements. As well as the usual guitar, bass and drums, Tindersoul included trumpet and trombone played by Fin as well as baritone and alto saxophone played by Conor, a friend of the band.

The band has listed performing at The Pride Festival earlier in the year as a personal career highlight. Dave is a Spy have also enjoyed playing at popular Brisbane venues such as Black Bear Lodge and The Zoo.

So what's in store for 2017? Dave is a Spy took to the studio late 2016 in the hopes of releasing their second EP early 2017.