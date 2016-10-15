Springfield club supports swimming plan

Waterworx Junior Swim Squad swimmers (front from left) Hana Lingo and Isabella Robinson, and (rear from left), Jay Wamsley, Hamza Lingo, Ewan Rubie and Alethea Brownlow.

HAVING been a swimming head coach in Ipswich for 15 years Paul Sansby knows his way around a pool deck.

However, the Waterworx mentor agrees regional swimming needed a boost to keep more youngsters involved and provide better localised competition.

That's why he fully supports the group of Ipswich and district coaches who have banded together this season to offer more opportunities in the city.

The latest is this weekend, where Waterworx Swim Club are taking their turn to host valuable competition at their Springfield pool.

The club is running an open meet today and tomorrow, with a range of events and time trials.

Today's program includes 200m in each stroke, a 400m freestyle event, 200m individual medley and 400m individual medley.

Tomorrow's focus is on the 50m and 100m events in each stroke.

The format is modelled on what former Olympian and Western Aquatics head coach Heath Ramsay provided at his club earlier in the year.

"You can pick what events you want to do,'' Sansby said.

"If you want to just come and do one event, you can and get a time for it.

"It gives more competition.

"We're just trying to get a few more swim meets in Ipswich.''

The idea came out of a meeting of regional coaches, who are actively working together.

Recent clinics have covered everything from improving starts to basic stretching and movement exercises. Different guests have been involved.

"They only run for an hour and a half, two hours. They have been really well attended,'' Sansby said of the extra sessions.

"All the coaches are involved rather than just one or two.

"It's worked out a lot better. Everybody is sort of pushing the barrier now and we're trying to support each other at swim meets.''

Sansby said it was terrific to see the focus on kids locally, helping them stay longer in the sport and learn from shared experiences.

"They don't have to go into Chandler every second week to swim,'' he said.

"That's just hard work.

"The meets are too long, and you're putting more kids off, especially when you've got a lot of development kids.

"You really don't want sort of two and three day meets where they are sitting there forever. That becomes a big day out.

"We've sort of tried to keep our meets a little bit more user friendly.''

Sansby's main squad features about 30 swimmers, of which 10-12 are expected to compete at the state titles later in the year.

He also has some younger age swimmers he's keen to look after, through the recent co-operative regional approach.

The next major local meeting after this weekend is the City of Ipswich Sprint Classic at Bundamba Swim Centre on November 6. CYMS St Edmund's and Western Aquatics clubs are hosting that in conjunction with Ipswich City Council's support.

The importance of supporting learn to swim classes - see Monday's QT.