Spring gardening checklist

Add some fertilisers now to your gardens and watch them flourish.

SEPTEMBER marks the change in seasons and is one of the most exciting times to be a gardener. Lovely fresh new foliage, a celebration of flowers and new plants to sow and grow.

Here are some key things to look out for this month:

Preventing citrus leaf miner damage

Citrus trees will start their spring foliage flush this month, growing lots of lush looking leaves.

Tender young foliage is susceptible to attack from citrus leaf miner, which causes silvery trails in the leaves and results in leaf curling and distortion.

It ruins the look of a tree and in severe cases affects plant health by reducing the potential for photosynthesis (capturing energy from the sun).

New growth can be protected by spraying the leaves with certified organic Yates® Nature's Way® Citrus & Ornamental Spray.

It deters the citrus leaf miner moth from laying her eggs on the foliage (which hatch into the larvae that tunnel into the leaves). This is a pest that needs to be prevented - the damage is irreversible.

Citrus leaf miner needs to be controlled during Spring.

Hungry, hungry citrus

Citrus trees like oranges, mandarins, lemons and grapefruit are heavy feeders. These are the teenage boys of the fruit world!

Citrus require lots of nutrients to support the spring leaf flush and the gorgeous flowers that will turn into delicious fruit. September is the time to ramp up feeding of citrus trees and ensure they are fed each week.

This is particularly important for potted citrus, which can run out of nutrients (and water) rapidly.

It's easy to give citrus the nutrients they need by mixing 2 capfuls of Yates® Thrive® Citrus Liquid Plant Food into a 9 L watering can and watering around the root zone. Do this each week throughout spring to keep your citrus healthy.

Refresh for fruit

As many fruit trees, bushes and vines emerge from their winter slumber, you can help them on their way to a producing a great crop.

Here are 4 simple steps to get the most out of your fruiting plants:

1. Sprinkle some Dynamic Lifter or organic plant food around the root zone and gently tickle the pellets into the soil with a garden fork.

2. Control grasses and weeds around the base of fruiting plants with an easy spot spray of Yates Zero® Weedkiller.

3. Apply (or top up) mulch around fruiting trees and plants. Mulch will keep the soil cooler and moister during warm weather.

4. Feed fruiting plants each week with a fast acting complete plant food.

Passionfruit tip

Early spring is the best time to get wayward passionfruit vines under control and promote fresh new growth that will yield fruit. Prune off around a third of the old growth and any unwanted vines and give the plant a good feed. Get your gum boots and gardening gloves on as it's time for sowing, planting, protecting, feeding and weeding! And don't forget to enjoy your spring garden and all the joy it has to offer.