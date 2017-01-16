SPER: Govt cracking down on Ipswich's $40M debt

A WORD to the wise for Ipswich residents that continually fail to pay their SPER fines - debt collection is ramping up.

Ipswich has again ranked third in the state for the highest SPER debt with more than $22.3 million dollars owing, registered in the 4305 postcode according to new data.

That's up from $21.43 million in June and while there are 85,641 outstanding debts showing on SPER's latest figures, they've been racked up by just 9153 people.

Combined with the outstanding figures from Goodna, Camira and Springfield of $17.9 million the overall community's debt is even higher - a whopping $40.2 million.

Last financial year the State Government collected a record $298 million worth of SPER debts.

Debt collection efforts are expected to increase in the second half of 2017 when the government introduces a new IT system to "collect debts faster", the system's developer CGI Colections360 said last year.

So far this financial year, $150.1 million has been collected and enforcement action issued for a further $220.5 million.

In 2016 unpaid debts registered with SPER surged past the $1 billion mark; at the end of 2016 the total figure was more than 1.172 billion, up $100 million in the past 12 months.

Who owes the most?

1. Beenleigh and Logan Village, 4207 : $25.3 million

2. Logan City and Woodridge, 4114: $23.1 million

3. Ipswich, 4305: $22.3 million

4. Goodna, Camira and Springfield, 4300: $17.9 million

5. Toowoomba, 4350: $17.6 million