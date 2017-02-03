Speedster's untimely departure a blow for Jets

GONE: Magic Marmin Barba has moved back to Mackay and won't play for the Jets in 2017.

MAGIC Marmin Barba will not play for the Ipswich Jets in 2017 after moving home to Mackay for work opportunities.

It is a major blow for the Jets who were hoping to have Barba back to his blistering best in the Intrust Super Cup.

The flying winger had a serious lower leg and ankle fracture last year and also ruptured his syndesmosis ligament.

He had not recovered as quickly as hoped and it was unknown how much football he would have played for Ipswich.

His absence will be felt but it has opened up opportunities for at least four exciting prospects the Jets believe can develop into starting Intrust Super Cup players.

In 52 top grade games for the Jets, including the win over Newcastle in the 2015 NRL State Championships, Barba scored 59 tries.

He also kicked 54 goals for the Jets and is the fifth highest point scorer in the club's history with 344.

His season in 2015 will not be forgotten by anyone who saw him weave his own unique brand of Marminology and score an extraordinary 31 tries.

Barba's family hails from Mackay and he has returned to an environment where he is comfortable.

Jets co-coach Shane Walker said Barba was a footballer who brought joy to the faces of fans and won games with his genius.

"He is a huge loss" he said.

"The other night someone sent me some clips on You Tube of Marmin and I sat back for seven minutes and watched highlight after highlight.

"Watching the tries he scored was a reminder of what a prolific try scorer he was for us and how he could turn the tide.

"You could be pinned in your own in-goal and facing a dropout and he could run 108m and score.

"He is a game breaker and an entertainer who is loved by little kids as well.

"His injury hadn't healed as well as he hoped. It hasn't been an easy fix.

"But he has a really good job opportunity in Mackay and he has gone back to be closer to family for what could be a 12-month recuperation period."

The Jets will miss the ecstatic celebrations that followed every try Marmin Barba scored. Inga Williams

Barba's absence will create opportunities for others and Walker said he was excited by the raw talent coming through.

"There are guys like Michael Purcell who has proven to be a real try sneak himself and an exciting talent," Walker said.

"It has opened the door for Sig Manu Wigness, Matthew Gibuma and Josh Robinson."

Gibuma is rumoured to be so fast he can run through an electric fan and come out the other side unscathed.

Meanwhile Jets CEO Jason Cubit said Barba, who had signed a two-year deal, would be welcomed back with open arms if he ever wished to return.

"He was at long odds to play at the start of the season and we knew that when we signed him, which was part of the reason we got him on the books for two years," he said.

"If he ever wants to come back here he can for sure."

The Jets have not yet officially released Barba.

Cubit said Barba may play in Mackay at some stage and that the Jets would "not hold him back" if that eventuated.