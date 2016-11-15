Speed limit dropped on Motorway following crash

A MAN and woman are injured and there are traffic delays on the Ipswich Motorway following a crash this morning.

Police say a vehicle has crashed into a guard rail on the west-bound lanes of the motorway at Riverview.

The crash was first reported about 11am.

A man and woman aged about 40 are complaining of chest pain and are being treated by paramedics.

Police say the road is partially blocked but most traffic is still able to pass the crash scene.

The speed limit in the area has been lowered to 80kmh to ensure driver safety.