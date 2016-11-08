Ipswich's $6m specialist children's hospital unit closed

IPSWICH Hospital is home to a $6 million state-of-the-art, purpose-built paediatrics emergency room, but for most of the year it sits idle collecting dust.

Since the facility was built in 2014, the only time it has been made available to the public on a daily basis is during the winter months when the State Government hands out additional funding.

On October 31, the facility closed after West Moreton decided again not to allocate part of its $512.3 million budget to staff the dedicated area; which includes a separate, child friendly waiting area, 12 emergency beds, six short stay beds and specialist staff.

West Moreton's Chief Executive Sue McKee said, despite the closure, the service was committed to providing the best possible care to paediatric patients.

"Since 2012 emergency department treatment spaces have increased from 28 to 47," Ms McKee said, in a written statement.

"Paediatric Services in ED will continue to be used to manage high demand periods."

A part-time facility open four months of the year during "high demand periods", is not what was promised by the Bligh government.

In 2009 they announced an expansion of paediatric services at Caboolture, Ipswich, Logan, Redcliffe and Redlands hospitals off the back of the South East Queensland Paediatric Planning Report.

The expansion, which in Ipswich's case was finished as part of the $128 million renovations, was marketed as offering "the best care for your child close to home".

That statement is true for Logan families, who since their expansion, have 24-hour access to specialist paediatric services in the emergency department all year round.

Extract from South East Queensland Paediatric Planning Report

Children represent about 21% of all presentations to the Ipswich emergency department, according to West Moreton HHS.

The latest annual report shows in the 2015-2016 year there were 77,355 people treated at the Ipswich Hospital Emergency Department, meaning those presentations included about 16,200 kids.

West Moreton HHS would not provide statistics on child patients visiting the emergency department over the past three years, other than to say it had remained steady at about 21%.

Extract from South East Queensland Paediatric Planning Report

The lack of focus on children is disappointing for mother Shannon Zografos, who is no stranger to hospitals.

Her son Atticus has a rare condition known as a stage three laryngeal cleft; it means liquid entering his mouth goes into his lungs, effectively choking him.

She is used to taking Atticus to see specialists in Brisbane, but Shannon also has a three-year-old and said she would rather make the trip into Brisbane with her daughter than go to the Ipswich Hospital, knowing the purpose-built paediatric facility was shut.

"Parents want services in their own region," Shannon said.

"If this service was open constantly I would be much more inclined to use it rather than going to Brisbane where I know those specially trained staff are readily available.

"It's disappointing because unfortunately we end up having to take kids into Lady Cilento and that puts more strain on our metro hospitals."

Disappointing was also the word used by Rural Health Advocate Justine Christerson, who has dedicated much of her adult life to helping people navigate the state's health system.

"I'm appalled that so much money was invested at the hospital to improve access to paediatric health services for people in the Ipswich area, but it's closed now," Ms Christerson, who was also recently endorsed as a candidate for the independent Glenn Lazarus political party, said.

"To not provide a safe haven for our children, some who are critically sick and don't need to be exposed to the adult side of ER, is disgusting."