29°
News

Special school students in fine voice

3rd Nov 2016 9:00 AM
Students at Claremont Special School practice for Music: Count us In, where children across the country sing the same song, on the same day, at the same time.
Students at Claremont Special School practice for Music: Count us In, where children across the country sing the same song, on the same day, at the same time. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE students at Ipswich's Claremont Special School have been warming up the vocal cords in preparation for a massive national sing-along today.

More than 500,000 students from 2100 schools will harmonize for today's Music: Count Us In initiative, where kids across Australia sing the same song, at the same time.

The initiative aims to encourage children to embrace music and promote music education in schools.

This year marks the 10th year since the initiative began.

Organisers were spurred on by a 2007 National School Music Review which pointed to glaring inadequacies in music education in schools.

Previous mentors have included Katie Noonan, Josh Pyke, and Marcia Hines.

Jay Laga'aia of 'Play School' fame is this year's mentor.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  claremont special school count us in education national singalong day whatson

Shooting horror: Two women dead, 79-year-old man critical

Shooting horror: Two women dead, 79-year-old man critical

TWO women are dead and one man is in a critical condition after a horror "domestic-related" shooting on Queensland's Fraser Coast.

Ipswich councillor fined for barking dog

drop07a: Cr Andrew Antoniolli with Delilah at the new Ipswich City Council After Hours Animal Drop Off Pens on Hooper Street.Photo: Rob Williams SE0710WK

Andrew Antoniolli's household dog barked for 90 minutes non-stop

Driver cut from vehicle after early morning crash

A bushwalker has been taken to hospital suffering from exhaustion.

The motorist was also treated for neck and chest pain

Police use dashcam footage to track bag snatcher

Police generic, crime scene. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times

Offender's car caught on camera during failed bag snatch

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

Special school students in fine voice

Students at Claremont Special School practice for Music: Count us In, where children across the country sing the same song, on the same day, at the same time.

Kids embrace national sing-along today.

Creativity was Beck's cure-all for boredom

ON THE RISE: Talented Queensland musician Sahara Beck is this week's featured artist.

VIDEO: Emerge's Calen Le Couteur recently caught up with Sahara Beck

Five reasons why Ipswich Cup is better than Melbourne Cup

Ipswich Cup 2016.

There are plenty of ways our region’s biggest race day stacks up

Why The Wrong Girl is the right place for Rob

Why The Wrong Girl is the right place for Rob

MARKETER turned actor feels lucky to land two very different roles on our screens this year.

  • TV

  • 3rd Nov 2016 11:00 AM

Taylor Swift tops Forbes' highest-paid women in music list

Taylor Swift is the highest-paid woman in music

Chris Brown angers neighbours by 'popping wheelies'

He was said to be "popping wheelies" on a quadbike in the road

Josh not ready to grow up quite yet in Please Like Me

Josh Thomas, Keegan Joyce, Emily Barclay, Thomas Ward and Hannah Gadsby star in the fourth season of the TV series Please Like Me.

FUNNY man continues to find success with homegrown comedy.

Mariah Carey would've had $50m in pre-nup

The 100-page document was never signed

Harry Styles agrees to grant fan's dying wish

Harry Styles records video message for terminally ill fan

What's on the big screen this week

Andrew Garfield and Teresa Palmer in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

MEL Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge makes its local debut.

PRICE REDUCED, BRING INTEREST, OWNERS MOTIVATED!

15 Stapylton Street, Warrill View 4307

House 6 2 5 OFFERS FROM...

STYLISH, SPACIOUS AND TICKS ALL THE BOXES! MAKE NO MISTAKES, OWNERS ARE RELOCATING - THIS WILL BE SOLD! Located at Warrill View just 8 minutes to Harrisville...

BETTER THAN BUILDING

10 Bowerbird Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $369,000...

If you are planning for something special yet not wanting to embark upon the "build" process, think no more. In Sovereign Pocket, one of Ipswich's most progressive...

Quick Sale Required.

5 Risdon Street, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This spacious lowset brick home is set on a fully fenced 609m2 block close to Wyalla Shopping Centre, Captain Cook sporting facilities and public transport. The...

BRING YOUR BOAT AND CARAVAN OR BUILD YOUR DREAM SHED!

95 Currajong Place, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $340,000

This stunning four bedroom plus study family home has been designed with the modern family in mind. It has the mandatory four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two air...

19 ACRES, 2 STOREY BRICK HOME-MUST BE SOLD!

212 Roadvale Road, Roadvale 4310

3 2 4 $500,000

Looking for a lifestyle change? Then look no further! Properties like this are hard to come by and don't last long either. Located at Roadvale just 10 minutes...

LAST CALL!!! ONLY ONE LEFT - DON&#39;T MISS OUT

6/6A Bridge Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 $299,000...

IDEAL SET AND FORGET INVESTMENT Enjoy comfort, style, privacy and convenience, all within an easy walk of the Booval Train Station and Booval Fair shopping...

The Perfect Starter, Downsizer or Investment Home!

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $309,000

Stop searching – You have just found the perfect starter home, downsizer or investment home – here’s why! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly sought after...

BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE WITH 6.5% RETURN- YOU WON&#39;T BUY BETTER!

45/1A Joyce Street, East Ipswich 4305

Unit 3 1 1 ONLY $209,000

This beautifully presented and highly sought after two storey townhouse in ever popular East Ipswich is a quick walk to East Ipswich Train Station, medical...

Words and Photographs Can Not Do this Home Justice!!!

82 Sarah Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $359,000

This picture perfect four year old family home is possibly the best presented & most feature packed home that I have ever offered for sale under $360,000 in my 18...

OVERSIZED FOUR BEDDER PLUS STUDY ON ELEVATED 803M2 BLOCK!

15 Lilley Terrace, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 2 $449,000

If you are tired at looking at small homes on even smaller blocks then do not despair. This 8 year old family home is a genuine four large built-in bedroom plus...

Imagine living in the Whitsunday rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Hot property: Renters battle for CBD homes

26 Moffatt St, Ipswich Qld3 bed, 1 bath, 2 garage $300 a weekListed October 19

One agent had 24 people inspecting one property at Coalfalls.

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!