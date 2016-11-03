Special school students in fine voice

Students at Claremont Special School practice for Music: Count us In, where children across the country sing the same song, on the same day, at the same time.

THE students at Ipswich's Claremont Special School have been warming up the vocal cords in preparation for a massive national sing-along today.

More than 500,000 students from 2100 schools will harmonize for today's Music: Count Us In initiative, where kids across Australia sing the same song, at the same time.

The initiative aims to encourage children to embrace music and promote music education in schools.

This year marks the 10th year since the initiative began.

Organisers were spurred on by a 2007 National School Music Review which pointed to glaring inadequacies in music education in schools.

Previous mentors have included Katie Noonan, Josh Pyke, and Marcia Hines.

Jay Laga'aia of 'Play School' fame is this year's mentor.