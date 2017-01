Ipswich police are appealing for information following a bad run of burglaries in Leichhardt.

Homes in Eyre St, Toongarra Rd and Baillieston St were targeted in the first three weeks of the year.

Police said items including a mower, guitar, DVD player, and mobility scooter have been stolen in the three separate offences.

Three juveniles have been apprehended regarding the Eyre St incident, however police investigations are continuing in relation to the other two burglaries.