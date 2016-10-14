Here's what the weather has in store for you this weekend

Ipswich is headed for another cooler than average day today, with a slight chance of showers.

Today's forecast maximum of 23 degrees is more than four degrees below the October average of 27.8.

Moderate south-easterly winds are the cause of the mild weather, however this should start to turn around late Sunday as the wind turns northerly.

Maximum temperatures of 25-26 degrees are forecast for Saturday and Sunday, with the mercury likely to hit 29 on Monday and 30, with the chance of a few showers, on Tuesday.