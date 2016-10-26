Sophie Collombet murderer: "I'm a bit of a sex addict"

THE Ipswich man sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering and raping French student Sophie Collombet told police he was "a bit of a sex addict".

"What I've done is just f***ing horrible. I didn't intend for nothing to happen," he told them once he was caught in Coffs Harbour.

Benjamin James Milward, 28, was sentenced in Brisbane Supreme Court today after pleading guilty to the murder and rape on March 27, 2014.

He must serve 20 years before he can apply for parole. He has already served 934 days behind bars.

Justice Ann Lyons said this should serve as a warning to other drug users, especially those addicted to ice.

"Addiction to ice is immediate, the results are always catastrophic," she said.

"It's a just a question of the magnitude of the catastrophe."



CCTV footage of Sophie Collombet.

Crown prosecutor Todd Fuller told the court such an horrific crime struck "at the very heart of the community" and affected people's behaviour in public spaces.

"It involved cowardly, brazen and predatory behaviour … purely for his own sexual gratification," he said.

"Her final moments were no doubt filled with terror as she was unable to resist this man's attack on her … all to satiate his sexual urge.

"Forensic evidence shows he achieved that purpose."

Mr Fuller said Milward had callous disregard for Ms Collombet's body, noting she survived for some hours after the attack.

He said she was left naked near a gazebo, covered in newspapers and a jacket.

Mr Fuller said Ms Collombet died from significant head injuries, including skull fractures and haemorrhaging, sustained during the rape.

"So sorry," Milward said as he was led from the courtroom.

Sophie Collombet's family and boyfriend in front of court after Benjamin James Milward, 28, was sentenced to life in prison for her murder. Rae Wilson

