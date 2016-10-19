Michael Jackson and The Cure inspire new talent

EMERGE'S Calen Le Couteur recently sat down with Sunshine Coast musician Taylor Payne for a chat about music, art and dreaming about the Royal Albert Hall.

C: When did you first get into music?

T: When I was four I asked my parents if I could play piano, and it just spiralled from there. I discovered Michael Jackson and I watched him dancing and singing for hours. I never got to see him live unfortunately, but he is the biggest reason why I'm doing it.

C: You recently released your single "The Jungle Talks", could you tell me a little bit about that song, and how it came about?

T: It's about this place in my mind, it's like an imaginary place. If you've seen the film 'Avatar', the jungle in there lights up. It's like a place to get away I guess. So yeah, I heard this song and I loved the feeling that it was giving me so I thought I want to emulate that so I went on the piano and started doing these chords. It was the first time I'd taken control of my song writing, usually I let it flow.

C: Do you have any musical influences?

T: Apart from MJ, The Cure is a huge influence. I just recently saw them in July in Sydney. It was the most beautiful thing I've ever seen, I wish I could see it again.

C: Any news on upcoming releases?

T: Yeah, I'm doing another music video next month. I'm not sure when we're actually releasing that song. Probably late December.

C: Do you have any upcoming gigs you can tell us about?

T: Yes, the most important one I think is on December 8 at the MET, that's probably going to be a huge one for me.

C: What is your dream venue to be able to perform at?

T: If I'm really going to dream, it would probably be the Royal Albert Hall.

C: If you only had three words to describe your music, which three words would you use?

T: Angular, playful and diverse.

Facebook: https://www.facebook. com/taylorpaynemusic/

Website: http://taylorpayne.com/