30°
News

Somerset Dam set for $11 million rebuild

17th Oct 2016 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SOMERSET Dam's hydro-electric plant is set to undergo a major refurbishment that will increase its capacity to provide renewable energy.

Energy and Water Supply Minister Mark Bailey said once ready, the plant would generate electricity from the regulated flow of water from Somerset into Wivenhoe Dam.

The plant first came online in 1954, but has not been operational since the 2011 floods.

Mr Bailey said the floods triggered a comprehensive study to see if a rebuild was feasible.

"The plant, which first generated power in 1954, has not been operational since it was inundated by the January 2011 floods," Mr Bailey said.

"The plant will be restored to virtually as-new condition, including automatic control with remote interface," he said.

"Key innovations have been provided through the use of 3D Computational Fluid Dynamics to maximise power output and efficiency gains from the refurbished plant.

"This means a far more effective and efficient plant."

The work will cost $11.6 million, but will increase the plant's capacity from 3.2 to 4.1 megawatts.

"Hydro-electricity is the second largest source of large-scale renewable energy in Queensland, with over 200 megawatts of installed capacity," Mr Bailey said.

"Hydro-electric generators provide a reliable source of power that can be dispatched when required.

"Somerset Dam will remain one of the region's major drinking water storages with the added benefit of being able to produce green energy for South East Queensland."

Acting Seqwater CEO Jim Pruss said the plant would be able to operate up to 24 hours a day as required.

"The operation of the plant will be based on dam levels, rainfall and potential inflows into the dams which Seqwater closely monitors," Mr Pruss said.

"The original turbine casing that was installed in 1954 will be retained within the refurbished plant.

"The refurbishment works will include the redesign of the original turbine for increased output and efficiency, and installation of a new generator and control system to provide reliability and remote operation."

The refurbished plant is expected to be operational in the first half of 2017.

For more information visit www.seqwater.com.au

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  refurbishment renewable energy somerset dam

QT’s name and shame: This week’s drink and drug drivers

QT’s name and shame: This week’s drink and drug drivers

This week's convicted drink and drug drivers

Somerset Dam set for $11 million rebuild

Refurbishment will increase capacity to provide renewable energy

Man's rape verdict upheld

court generic

Decision was appealed on the ground it was unreasonable

Things to do around the region

Freemasons from the Ipswich Masonic Hall are hosting a blind folded dinner at the Ipswich Showgrounds to raise money for Guide Dogs Queensland.

Things to do around the region

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Things to do around the region

Freemasons from the Ipswich Masonic Hall are hosting a blind folded dinner at the Ipswich Showgrounds to raise money for Guide Dogs Queensland.

Things to do around the region

Arvo arias help Zonta continue community work

GOOD CAUSE: St Mary's student Hannah Sotiriadis and Zonta Ipswich member Margaret Llewellyn have been making birthing kits for women in third world countries.

Zonta Club of Ipswich to host annual "Arias in the Afternoon"

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Things to do around the region

Things to do around the region

Things to do around the region this week

The Block's kitchen week delivers two perfect scores

Will and Karlie in their winning room.

WILL and Karlie tie with Dan and Carleen for weekly prize.

What's on the small screen this week

Kim in a scene from The Block.

THE Block's five-star kitchens are revealed and X Factor heats up.

When four men and an amazing dog hit the road

Mark Jeffreys (blue jacket) with cameraman Mike Mowbray, co-director Isaac Allen and sound man and co-presenter Jimmy Gore with the star of the movie, Osa the Finnish Lapphund.

HAVE you ever wondered what makes your pet pooch tick?

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Gus Worland is a man on a mission to save Aussie blokes

Gus Worland hosts the TV series Man Up.

RADIO personality tackles a taboo subject close to his heart.

Miranda Kerr's security "stabbed in eye", shoots intruder

Security guard confronted intruder after they had jumped the fence

PRIME EASTERN HEIGHTS LOCATION - POTENTIAL PLUS !

29 Idolwood Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 $269,000

Things have changed which means this lovely home is now on the market. If it's position you are after, then this is perfect... located in a quiet & neat little...

GREAT FIND – INVESTOR OR OWNER OCCUPIER.

16 Barnes Court, Redbank 4301

House 4 2 2 $339,000 neg.

Only short walk to shops, school, early learning centre and transport, this property is ideal for investment or first home buyers. Very neat and tidy home...

NICELY PRESENTED 887m2

11 Warwick Court, Bellbird Park 4300

House 3 1 2 $275,000

Beautifully presented and cared for, this 3 bedroom home is ready to live in from the fully fitted easy care kitchen to the two way bathroom and all in between.

NEST OR INVEST LARGE HOME

135 Highbury Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Here's a great opportunity to secure a good investment property in a handy location possible rental $330-$350pw. It also a great family home, its spacious and...

FULL TURN KEY PACKAGE

Lot/409 Greenview Avenue, South Ripley 4306

House 4 2 2 $479,000

With nothing more to do but move into your brand new home. Large 228m2 brick home Open plan living 4 Bedroom Media Room Air Con and ceiling fans 90cm Freestanding...

Development potential

2 Sturt Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 1 3 $363,000

Potential for second dwelling (eg. granny flat) subject to council approvals A full length covered patio at the front and another large covered patio to the rear...

Great Floorplan

97 Collins Street, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Low Maintenance home and garden with all the basics covered. Separate formal lounge Combined kitchen dining family with large pantry Generous main bedroom with...

&#39;UNCONDITIONAL&#39;

48 Nimmo Street, North Booval 4304

House 3 1 2 $389,000

Solid Stucco & Built to Last 1950’s Brick CHARACTER HOME + POOL & SPACIOUS YARD RMO3 – Medium Density Zoned for Future Potential Walking Distance to RAIL & Super...

LUXURY AT ITS BEST

19 Bramers Road, Blacksoil 4306

House 7 2 10 ALL OFFERS...

This beautiful home is certainly one that must be inspected to appreciate the size, space, finishes and luxury that affords it. A 482m2 home plus 260m2 alfresco...

Lot 3 - 35 Acres - God&#39;s Own Country

3/5 Weiers Road, Ropeley 4343

Rural 0 0 $210,000

Can you hear the call of the country? This is it - peace & quiet. The perfect spot for you to turn this piece of God's own country into your blissful rural...

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

Aerials of the Sunshine Coast taken on Thursday 23 October, 2014 for advertising feature: Mount Beerwah. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Memories worth more than gold

YOUNG YEARS: Ian Boettcher in front of the Blackstone Road building where he started his career as a 14-year-old apprentice with his father.

Nostalgia inspires former apprentice to rescue run-down Ipswich shop

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.