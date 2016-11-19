SOLVED: How to pick the perfect stonefruit

TASTY: Yamanto Country Market owner Eddie Habchi and staff member Maddison Davies with a tray of new season mangoes.

IDEAL growing conditions look set to deliver a bumper stonefruit season, is the prediction of Yamanto fruiterer Eddie Habchi.

With more than 30 years' experience in the industry, and more than nine years at Yamanto Country Market, Mr Habchi said the conditions were nearly perfect for an excellent Christmas fruit platter.

"The season has only just started, it will get a lot better, but already we are seeing good signs," Mr Habchi said.

At the moment, he said mangoes are the best option, but as Christmas draws nearer, the full suite of stonefruits will be ready.

Mr Habchi also offered his top advice for picking the best stonefruit:

1. The weather is the big factor, too much rain is no good, when it is drier weather the fruit will ripen faster.

2. You should look for a good finish first and foremost, nice shiny apples are more attractive than dull ones.

3. For melons the yellower the skin the better, green skins are not fully ripe, pineapples are the same, they will get better in the next few weeks.

4. Don't be afraid to ask your fruiterer for advice.