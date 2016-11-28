Soloists tune up for a stunning musical feast

A GROUP of visiting musicians has thrilled Ipswich Girls' Grammar School students with a performance incorporating a number of chamber music pieces.

Tania Frazer, of Southern Cross Soloists, said the group was made up of performers from across the country.

"Some of our members are teachers; we have one who is a professor at the University of Western Australia, while others also play in orchestras,” Ms Frazer said.

"They are all leading musicians in their area.”

Ms Frazer said musicians loved performing chamber music, as it represented the pinnacle of their craft.

"It is an opportunity to showcase their skills to the audience. There is no conductor, unlike an orchestra, so the performers have to conduct themselves. It is like a football team; you need to know the plays,” she said.

With chamber music originating in Europe, Ms Frazer said one challenge facing young players was the lack of good teachers.

Southern Cross Soloists trace their history back 21 years, and have a strong following in the southern states.

"Although we are more popular down south, all of our Brisbane shows sell out. We always try to bring the audience into the show, by engaging and talking with them,” Ms Frazer said.