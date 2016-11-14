30°
Opinion

COMMENT: So, time to bring on the clowns Mr Hinchliffe

Joel Gould
| 14th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
TRAIN WRECK: Transport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has ordered a review into the QR decision to run buses on the Ipswich-Rosewood line on weekends.
TRAIN WRECK: Transport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has ordered a review into the QR decision to run buses on the Ipswich-Rosewood line on weekends.

SOUTH-East Queensland Mayors aim to host the 2028 Olympics.

But right now Transport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe and the brainwaves at Queensland Rail would struggle to host a Sunday afternoon barbecue in their backyards.

Well, they would struggle if anyone on the Ipswich-Rosewood line had to get there on a train in reasonable time.

The decision to run buses on the weekends on the Ipswich-Rosewood line instead of trains has gone down like a lead balloon with residents.

No surprises there.

And the person at Queensland Rail who made the decision (and the QT is told they did) might like to catch a bus out to Rosewood and explain themselves. It would be a large crowd in attendance. But I can assure you they won't.

Mr Hinchliffe is apparently calling for "a review", shock horror, into the decision.

But this State Government would struggle to run a bath right now. A major disappointment it is proving to be.

The train debacle we have seen of late would be funny if it wasn't impacting citizens' lives as adversely as it is.

These decision makers should be wearing a red nose and jester boots...and all be made to ride one-wheelers to work.

The clowns aren't just at the circus let me assure you.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Pink surprises fans with news of her second child

Pink has confirmed she is expecting her second child.

