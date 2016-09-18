So close as Jets denied in thriller

FULL FLIGHT: Ipswich Jets hooker Peter Whittaker streaks away for an impressive try in the Brisbane Rugby League (BRL) A-grade grand final against the Redcliffe Dolphins Reserves at Bishop Park.

IPSWICH have fallen just short of a second straight Brisbane Rugby League premiership after a golden point shoot-out with grand final rivals Redcliffe.

Just like Brisbane Broncos defeat to North Queensland on Friday night, the Ipswich Jets saw their season come to an end in a dramatic extra-time finish.

The 2015 reigning premiers came within one point of defeating this year's minor premiers as the Jets fell victim to the same fate.

Both Ipswich halves had their chances to seal the victory in extra time before Redcliffe five-eighth John Brady broke the deadlock. Brady successfully booted a desperate attempt in the 88th minute of extra time.

The Jets defence were left with hands on heads as the Dolphins looked to try and run the ball out wide, only to throw the ball back into the middle as players from both sides came to a standstill.

Just metres from halfway, Brady's attempt sailed straight over the crossbar to give the minor premiers a 31-30 victory.

Gutted to have come so close to achieving a historic second straight BRL premiership, Jets five-eighth Mikaere Beattie couldn't have asked for any more effort from his fellow teammates.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"We went the full 90 minutes," Beattie grinned. "It is a bit sad but that's football I guess.

"I couldn't have gone out with a better bunch of blokes but I guess the better team won on the day."

It was a disappointing finish for the Ipswich spectators after the Jets had roared back from a 12-point deficit to tie the game up, forcing additional play.

With Beattie slotting conversion after conversion from the sidelines, the Jets' hard-men of Lachlan Roe, Rowan Winterfield, Ben Sullivan and David Tahavalu stood up against the Dolphins' larger forward pack.

In his second game returning at fullback, Isi Hafoka joined fellow speedster Francis Leger on the scoreboard with a try apiece.

Despite coming close several times, centre Josh Damen was denied his chance to add to the Jets backline try tally.

Instead it was hooker Peter Whittaker scored an almost-identical runaway try which saw Ipswich defeat West Brisbane two weeks ago to keep his team in the finals race.

With Brady elevated to hero status for his winning field goal, his Dolphins halves partner Tyson Gamble was awarded man of the match for his grand final performance.

After the premiership trophy presentation to Redcliffe, BRL officials named Albany Creek player Marlon Doak as the competition's player of the year and top try scorer.

With stints for the Central Queensland Capras this year, Doak outscored Ipswich's contingent of Damen, Leger, Michael Purcell and Ono So'Oialo.

Wynnum Manly Redlands City centre Tyson Brookes was named the BRL's top point scorer after an incredible season saw the Seagulls sharpshooter with a 40 goal lead on his nearest rival by round 17 of the season.

Despite falling to Ipswich in the finals, West Brisbane Panthers mastermind Wayne Weekes beat Redcliffe's Daniel Green as coach of the year.

Ash typifies team courage

EVEN in defeat, the determined Jets Reserve side showed the character which carried them all the way to the grand final.

Desperate to help his side to victory, Jets captain Chris Ash battled through a painful ankle injury just to take the field at Bishop Park.

"It's busted," Ash said with a sly grin and pointing to his left leg. "I rolled my ankle playing touch football during the week.

"It swelled up heaps and I couldn't even walk on it until we got a needle into it."

Ash's clever kicking game has been a standout feature of the Jets' attack both in Intrust Super Cup and BRL outfits throughout the year.

Alongside former St Peter Claver College school-mate Mikaere Beattie at five-eight, the pair played a similar role to Brisbane's Ben Hunt and Anthony Milford.

With Beattie opting to run the ball and playing as an extra attacking weapon in the Jets' arsenal, the red-headed Brothers junior has controlled the Ipswich gameplan with long cut-out passes and astute kicking.

Knowing he was on Dolphins' hit-list, Ash said he had to keep the injury under wraps.

"I knew they would target me anyway but I didn't want Redcliffe to know I was playing on a bad ankle," he said. "I did have to pull up a couple of times but once I was out there I just forgot about it.''

Brisbane Rugby League grand final: Redcliffe Dolphins 31 (Glen Ellis, Paul Byrnes, Tyson Gamble, Hayden Hansen, Agassi Stowers, Nick Ritter tries; Kyle van Klaveren 3 goals; John Brady field goal) def Ipswich Jets 30 (Isi Hafoka, Francis Leger, Mikaere Beattie, Peter Whittaker, Jackson Tynan tries; Mikaere Beattie 5 goals) in extra-time at Bishop Park.