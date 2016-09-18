23°
Sport

So close as Jets denied in thriller

Ben Wilmott
| 18th Sep 2016 1:52 PM
FULL FLIGHT: Ipswich Jets hooker Peter Whittaker streaks away for an impressive try in the Brisbane Rugby League (BRL) A-grade grand final against the Redcliffe Dolphins Reserves at Bishop Park.
FULL FLIGHT: Ipswich Jets hooker Peter Whittaker streaks away for an impressive try in the Brisbane Rugby League (BRL) A-grade grand final against the Redcliffe Dolphins Reserves at Bishop Park. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IPSWICH have fallen just short of a second straight Brisbane Rugby League premiership after a golden point shoot-out with grand final rivals Redcliffe.

Just like Brisbane Broncos defeat to North Queensland on Friday night, the Ipswich Jets saw their season come to an end in a dramatic extra-time finish.

The 2015 reigning premiers came within one point of defeating this year's minor premiers as the Jets fell victim to the same fate.

Both Ipswich halves had their chances to seal the victory in extra time before Redcliffe five-eighth John Brady broke the deadlock. Brady successfully booted a desperate attempt in the 88th minute of extra time.

The Jets defence were left with hands on heads as the Dolphins looked to try and run the ball out wide, only to throw the ball back into the middle as players from both sides came to a standstill.

Just metres from halfway, Brady's attempt sailed straight over the crossbar to give the minor premiers a 31-30 victory.

Gutted to have come so close to achieving a historic second straight BRL premiership, Jets five-eighth Mikaere Beattie couldn't have asked for any more effort from his fellow teammates.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"We went the full 90 minutes," Beattie grinned. "It is a bit sad but that's football I guess.

"I couldn't have gone out with a better bunch of blokes but I guess the better team won on the day."

It was a disappointing finish for the Ipswich spectators after the Jets had roared back from a 12-point deficit to tie the game up, forcing additional play.

With Beattie slotting conversion after conversion from the sidelines, the Jets' hard-men of Lachlan Roe, Rowan Winterfield, Ben Sullivan and David Tahavalu stood up against the Dolphins' larger forward pack.

In his second game returning at fullback, Isi Hafoka joined fellow speedster Francis Leger on the scoreboard with a try apiece.

Despite coming close several times, centre Josh Damen was denied his chance to add to the Jets backline try tally.

Instead it was hooker Peter Whittaker scored an almost-identical runaway try which saw Ipswich defeat West Brisbane two weeks ago to keep his team in the finals race.

With Brady elevated to hero status for his winning field goal, his Dolphins halves partner Tyson Gamble was awarded man of the match for his grand final performance.

After the premiership trophy presentation to Redcliffe, BRL officials named Albany Creek player Marlon Doak as the competition's player of the year and top try scorer.

With stints for the Central Queensland Capras this year, Doak outscored Ipswich's contingent of Damen, Leger, Michael Purcell and Ono So'Oialo.

Wynnum Manly Redlands City centre Tyson Brookes was named the BRL's top point scorer after an incredible season saw the Seagulls sharpshooter with a 40 goal lead on his nearest rival by round 17 of the season.

Despite falling to Ipswich in the finals, West Brisbane Panthers mastermind Wayne Weekes beat Redcliffe's Daniel Green as coach of the year.

Ash typifies team courage

EVEN in defeat, the determined Jets Reserve side showed the character which carried them all the way to the grand final.

Desperate to help his side to victory, Jets captain Chris Ash battled through a painful ankle injury just to take the field at Bishop Park.

"It's busted," Ash said with a sly grin and pointing to his left leg. "I rolled my ankle playing touch football during the week.

"It swelled up heaps and I couldn't even walk on it until we got a needle into it."

Ash's clever kicking game has been a standout feature of the Jets' attack both in Intrust Super Cup and BRL outfits throughout the year.

Alongside former St Peter Claver College school-mate Mikaere Beattie at five-eight, the pair played a similar role to Brisbane's Ben Hunt and Anthony Milford.

With Beattie opting to run the ball and playing as an extra attacking weapon in the Jets' arsenal, the red-headed Brothers junior has controlled the Ipswich gameplan with long cut-out passes and astute kicking.

Knowing he was on Dolphins' hit-list, Ash said he had to keep the injury under wraps.

"I knew they would target me anyway but I didn't want Redcliffe to know I was playing on a bad ankle," he said. "I did have to pull up a couple of times but once I was out there I just forgot about it.''

Brisbane Rugby League grand final: Redcliffe Dolphins 31 (Glen Ellis, Paul Byrnes, Tyson Gamble, Hayden Hansen, Agassi Stowers, Nick Ritter tries; Kyle van Klaveren 3 goals; John Brady field goal) def Ipswich Jets 30 (Isi Hafoka, Francis Leger, Mikaere Beattie, Peter Whittaker, Jackson Tynan tries; Mikaere Beattie 5 goals) in extra-time at Bishop Park.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  bishop park, brisbane rugby league, grand final, ipswich jets, redcliffe dolphins

So close as Jets denied in thriller

So close as Jets denied in thriller

IPSWICH have fallen just short of a second straight Brisbane Rugby League premiership after a golden point shoot-out with grand final rivals Redcliffe.

Spring gardening checklist

Add some fertilisers now to your gardens and watch them flourish.

Fresh new foliage, a celebration of flowers and new plants to grow

Neighbourhood Watch group needs volunteers

Official Launch of the BOKARINA Neighbourhood Watch Program

Do you care what is occurring in your suburb?

Pair caught after evading traffic stop in Redbank Plains

Police generic

A car sped away from a traffic stop at Redbank Plains last night

Local Partners

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Community clubs are good at what they do. They are not so good at telling the world about what they do, as Clubs Queensland CEO Doug Flockhart explains.

10 fascinating facts you need to know about the new $5 note

The new $5 note.

What does our new $5 note look like?

Things to do around the region this weekend

PEANUTS: The Cambrian Youth Choir will stage 'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown' at the Cambrian Hall tonight.

Musical theatre, plane pulling, family fun day and so much more

Latest deals and offers

Kiefer Sutherland says he was held up at gunpoint

Kiefer Sutherland says he was held up at gunpoint

Kiefer Sutherland was once held up at gunpoint while walking his dog.

Guy Ritchie in talks to direct next Bond film

Director Guy Ritchie

Guy Ritchie could be the next Bond director

Bring Me the Horizon bring the goods

Bring Me The Horizon tear up at Riverstage in Brisbane on their 'That's The Spirit'.

Bring Me the Horizon play to sold out crowd at Brisbane

Lawyers called in over racial slur on Real Housewives

The stars of the Real Housewives of Auckland in Port Douglas.

Reality TV star used a racial slur against co-star

Wayne Bennett confirms he has left his wife

Wayne Bennett has ended his 42-year marriage to his wife Trish

What's on the small screen this week

Georgia Love in a scene from the TV series The Bachelorette.

BACHELOR fans can dive straight into new season of The Bachelorette.

DARREN PALMER: How to make a house a home

At home with interior designer Darren Palmer.

A home should be personal, says influential interior designer

2974SQM TRANQUIL RIVERFRONT LOCATION

159 Riverside Avenue, Barellan Point 4306

House 4 2 5 $369,000

FENCED AND SECLUDED WITH GATED ACCESS TO THE RIVER MASSIVE POWERED SHED AND WORKSHOP Situated on a quiet stretch of river just shy of the Junction where Bremer...

“WHAT A FIND&quot; – ONLY $373,000

40 Elizabeth Crescent, Goodna 4300

House 5 2 1 $373,000

If you have a large family and want to live only walking distance to primary and high schools, shops, bus and train, then have a look at this split level home in...

2,074 m² in Brassall and the List Goes On

6 Holt Street, Brassall 4305

House 5 1 4 Offers Over...

There is more to this great property than meets the eye. Where else in Brassall can you buy a 5 bedroom home on over half an acre? That's right, just over half...

CBD location With Excellent Return!

11 Ellenborough Street, Woodend 4305

Commercial Where do you get a 9.2% gross return on your investment? On ... $349,000

Where do you get a 9.2% gross return on your investment? On the ground level of the Aspire apartment complex andbull; Tenants on a 5x5 and 3x3 year...

Main Highway Fernvale - 8 New Shops /Offices

1454 Main Street, Fernvale 4306

Commercial * For sale or Lease - New Office/shop complex - Floor areas ... Contact Agent

* For sale or Lease - New Office/shop complex - Floor areas 54.1m2* - 76m2* * Construction commenced - expected completion October, 2016 * 1,468m2...

BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE IN PREMIUM LOCATION

12/43 south Station, Booval 4304

Town House 2 1 1 $239,000

BRIEF WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR CAFES SHOPS & RAIL Beautifully maintained and exceptionally positioned to enjoy a lifestyle of convenience at a premium address that...

POTENTIAL PLUS PROPERTY!

11 Wyman Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 Auction 15th Oct @...

This is a great opportunity to secure a property that could be potentially used as a large family home OR 3 income streams. That's right, this property has the...

Great Floorplan

97 Collins Street, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Low Maintenance home and garden with all the basics covered. Separate formal lounge Combined kitchen dining family with large pantry Generous main bedroom with...

INCOMPARABLE DOUBLE BRICK HOME!

5 Eleanor Court, Camira 4300

House 4 2 2 $529,000

WOW, What a find! It's a beautiful solid home renovated to perfection, its been built to last, there is nothing to fault on the workmanship, it's by far the best...

Great Potential For Development!

133 Jacaranda Street, North Booval 4304

House 3 1 2 Submit Offers!

This camphor board and iron roofed house is built on stumps. It has three good sized bedrooms, a formal lounge, spacious built-in kitchen and internal laundry.

Ray White's awards success a product of strong support

TOP AWARD: The Ray White Ipswich team took home seven titles, including the top Max White award, at the annual awards evening this week.

Local team cleans up at annual real estate awards

Creative heart of city to beat at Woollen Mills

PERFORMANCE: Emily Rowles poses during a portrait shoot inside the former Woollen Mills in North Ipswich, which can become a venue for performances. The Ipswich City Council is looking to turn the site into an arts hub.

Visionary plan for historic building will see creativity thrive

Roadwork chaos damaging local businesses

Roadworks continue to have a negative impact on businesses operating on Briggs Road, Raceview.

"People have stopped coming here because they can't get access"

Rosewood housing estate will cater for 425

COUNTRY LIVING: A panoramic shot of the new Rosewood Green development which will bring 425 news homes to the district.

A new master planned community has been unveiled at Rosewood

Last chance to comment on Jacaranda St development

BE HEARD: Engineer and Jacaranda St resident Daniel Kiogaard is encouraging residents to voice their opinions and concerns regarding the proposed development by lodging a formal submission with the council.

Proposal to build eight apartment blocks, up to six stories high.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction