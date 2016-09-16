Snoopy comes alive

A GROUP of Ipswich teens are bringing some of the best known cartoon characters to life, as they present their first musical production in many years.

The Cambrian Youth Choir is hosting its annual public production with the staging of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown at the Cambrian Hall in Booval on Thursday and Friday.

Michelle French, musical director for the choir, said while there have been choral presentations in recent years, this is the first time the current crop of members have staged a musical.

Hang on Snoopy! The Cambrian Youth Choir preparing. Gary Worrall

"It has been a challenge for them, they have had to learn lines, practice stagecraft and choreography, it is more than just the songs,” Ms French said.

"Fortunately, many of them are involved in school drama activities and other events, but the short timeframe is probably the biggest challenge.”

Ms French said the idea for the show came after the choir entered an eisteddfod, performing a medley of songs from the production.

"We thought, we know the songs, why not do the whole show as well.”

While the whole cast had worked hard, Ms French said the production was 'especially' hard on the lead performers.

"They have done a brilliant job, and really risen to the challenge.”

The show is this Friday and Saturday at the Cambrian Hall in Booval.