Snap a #safey and win big

Smile - Seqwater is giving South East Queenslanders the chance of snapping up some great prizes in an exciting contest that combines selfies and safety.

#safey competition.

For the uninitiated, a safey - a word now defined by Urban Dictionary - involves taking a photo of yourself 'playing it safe' while enjoying an outdoor activity.

Past entries have included photos of people demonstrating safe behaviour while jet-skiing, horse-riding, boating or fishing.

The contest will culminate with one lucky entrant crowned 'the ultimate safey star', winning a $5000 BCF gift card and becoming the face of Seqwater's Easter safety campaign.

Over the eight weeks of the competition, entrants who upload their photos to the www.safey.com.au website will have the chance to win weekly prizes.