Snakes alive as Ipswich residents look to cool down

ANYONE headed out to the Ipswich region's magnificent dams to cool off this weekend should keep an eye out for snakes.

Dam authority Seqwater has warned of a noticeable increase in snake numbers this season.

Seqwater compliance officer Glynn Aland said the warmer temperatures and the start of the breeding season meant snakes were on the move.

"The conditions that bring snakes out are exactly the same conditions that bring people out, so it's typically going to lead to an increase in encounters," Mr Aland said.

"The most important thing is that people take precautions to reduce the risk of snake bite and if they see a snake to leave it alone. Just stay calm and stand still or slowly back away from it.

The species to look out for, as usual are the highly dangerous eastern brown snake and the more timid red-bellied black, which can still deliver a potentially lethal bite.

A number of Eastern brown snakes have been sighted at various Seqwater lakes and parks across the region.

"I spotted an eastern brown snake while I was working at one of our lakes last week - it was slithering underneath a cattle grid I was standing on," Mr Aland said.

What to do if you see a snake

Do not provoke, harass, harm or try to capture any snakes you come across.

Wear long pants and enclosed shoes in wooded areas, tall grassy areas and other places where snakes may live.

Always check stumps, rocks and logs before sitting down and keep tents zipped shut as much as possible.

Carry a torch at night so that you can see where you are going.

If bitten, avoid washing the bite area because any venom left on the skin can help identify the snake. Instead put pressure on the wound with firmly applied bandage/cloth.

Snakes are protected under the Nature Conservation Act 1992. It is an offence to kill, injure or take snakes from the wild.