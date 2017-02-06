SNAKE BITES: Man bitten on the bum, woman on the arm

A man is recovering in hospital after a snake bite at Brightview early this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Staff report the incident occurred at 3am.

Paramedics attending the private residence treated a man in his 50s for a bite "to the buttocks".

He was later taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

In a separate incident at Yamanto on Sunday evening, a woman in her 60s also required treatment after a bite to the arm.

She was later to transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

The types of snakes involved in the attacks are not known at this stage.