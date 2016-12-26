Snake bite sees man in hospital

A MAN in his 40s called Triple 0 after being bitten by a snake overnight.
Paramedics were called to a Wanora property in the Somerset after the bite was reported at 8.25pm.
He was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.
A MAN in his 40s called Triple 0 after being bitten by a snake overnight.
Paramedics were called to a Wanora property in the Somerset after the bite was reported at 8.25pm.
He was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.
POP Superstar George Michael has died at the age of 53, his publicist has announced.
New Zealander reveals his five-year quest to become an Aussie
POP Superstar George Michael has died at the age of 53, his publicist has announced.
This stunning 45 square home has been purposely built for family living and entertaining by a local Ipswich builder and has a unique blend of luxury, coupled with...
This amazing 5 year old family home is possibly one of the most feature packed homes that I have ever offered for sale under $380,000 in my 19 years of selling...
This amazing 5 year old family home is possibly one of the most feature packed homes that I have ever offered for sale under $380,000 in my 19 years of selling...
This huge four genuine bedroom family home has to be the best value for money buy in the prime suburb of Yamanto. Unlike all the other homes it has gigantic...
Are you looking for an acreage lifestyle property with potential to renovate and add value? If the answer is yes, then you must consider this! The current...
andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained comfortable motel units andbull; Constant tourist...
Investor alert!! Wanting to get into the market with a great investment well this one will give you just that. These flats are giving you a 7.57% return on the...
Why wait 6 months to build when you can move straight into this modern 2 year old home on an elevated block in the popular Deebing Heights area. Offering: - 3...
Situated in the beautiful scenic rim and surrounded by the picturesque mountains of Boonah sits this lovely 1142m2 block of land just waiting for you to build your...
"The Escarpment", this split level home puts you right among the action of the Greater Springfield region. On the doorstep of the train station, the Orion...