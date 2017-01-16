Snake bite, electric shock and traffic crash keep ambos busy

It's been a busy few hours for paramedics at Ipswich Hospital with a snake bite at Karana Downs, an electric shock at Redbank Plains and a traffic crash at Brassall.

Queensland Ambulance Service report that the snake bite incident occurred at about 5.30am this morning.

Paramedics attending the scene at Kardina Court assessed a woman in her 20s with a bite to her ankle.

She was later transported to hospital in a stable condition.

The type of snake is not known at this stage.

A boy is also in a stable condition in hospital after he sustained an electric shock from a household appliance at Redbank Plains at about 10pm last night.

Earlier yesterday paramedics were also called to a traffic crash at Brassall.

The single-vehicle collision at Warrego Highway and Pine Mountain Rd occurred at about 8.20pm.

Two female patients, believed to be aged in their mid 20s, were assessed at the scene and later transported in stable conditions.