34°
News

Slimmers fatten up benefit funds

6th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
COMMON GOALS: The Lowood Slimmers Walkathon was held at the Lowood Showgrounds earlier this year.
COMMON GOALS: The Lowood Slimmers Walkathon was held at the Lowood Showgrounds earlier this year. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WALKATHONS, raffles, and old fashioned sausage sizzles are just some of the ways the Lowood Slimmers have raised more than $39,000 for the community in the last 12 months.

Lowood Slimmers president Bev Lynch said the group had the dual aims of helping members with weight loss and raising money for the community.

"We sometimes get asked why we run sausage sizzles and cake stalls, but it is not us buying the sausages and cakes, but we are doing the work to help support the broader community,” Mrs Lynch said.

"The walkathon is our biggest event, we have people come from Ipswich, Lockyer, Somerset and Logan and Brisbane, we use the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, it is a massive undertaking, and it draws plenty of support from the district.”

Mrs Lynch said the Lowood-Fernvale branch of the Bendigo Bank was a big supporter, this year providing a jumping castle for the whole day.

Taking a broad view of the district, Mrs Lynch said members lived all through Ipswich, Lockyer Valley and the Somerset, and this was reflected in the charities they supported.

Other groups to benefit in 2016 were the Eskapees, a cancer survivors support group in Esk, and the Glenwood Hostel Auxiliary in Lowood.

The biggest donation in 2016 was $26,400, handed over to the Cancer Council of Queensland.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  fundraising health and fitness lowood slimmers

LETTER: Even the academics can get it wrong

LETTER: Even the academics can get it wrong

Letters to the Editor

LETTER: Plans to dud Aussies at the dentist

Dentist.

The LNP need to stop walking away from their responsibilities

Slimmers fatten up benefit funds

COMMON GOALS: The Lowood Slimmers Walkathon was held at the Lowood Showgrounds earlier this year.

Group have raised more than $39,000 for the community

Time to reflect on sacrifice

LEST WE FORGET: Remembrance Day ceremony at RSL Memorial Hall in Ipswich.

Ipswich honours Remembrance Day

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

10 Things to do this weekend

Enjoy rare and unusual stamps at the Ipswich Stamp Fair, on tomorrow.

What's on in Ipswich

Five things to do this weekend

RARE STORIES: Alex Andujar and Pamela Humphreys in Songs That Won The War

Plenty to do around Ipswich

Noosa photographer tells what Steve Jobs was really like

Noosa photographer tells what Steve Jobs was really like

I WORKED for Steve Jobs.

Brad Pitt seeking joint custody with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September

Richie Ramone rips it up at the Airlie festival

The crowd cheers for an encore at the opening night of the Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

Former Ramone rocks Airlie Beach festival of Music.

Sarah Jessica Parker's daughters want her business

Actor Sarah Jessica Parker has built a business empire.

SJP has passed her business acumen to her daughters

Kim Kardashian West hires three police officers

Kim Kardashian West ahs beefed up security for events following a robbery where several men held her at gunpoint.

Kim Kardashian beefs up security in wake of robbery

Michael Buble's son, 3, diagnosed with cancer

Michael Buble's eldest son has cancer

Robin Williams' widow claims dementia killed him

Susan Schneider and late husband Robin Williams

Comedian's widow says dementia led to suicide.

Spacious Hi Set

236 Whitehill Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 2 2 $249,000

This is your chance to break the rental cycle and get yourself into the property market or maybe you can add another great property to your growing property...

Great Family Home on Rare 1/4 Acre Block

1 Moonlight Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This amazing very neat and well-presented home is situated in one of the Ipswich City's most popular suburbs. The area is still growing and is becoming very...

BIG REDUCTION ON THIS WONDERFUL FAMILY HOME!!

13 Earlwood Court, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $449,000...

For those who appreciate quality, style and location. This “Simonds” built home is just over 3 years old and presents as good as new. The added bonus...

Surplus - Family Owned Company Asset Disposal

448-454 Warwick Road, Yamanto 4305

Commercial - Comprising 11,060m2* over 4 titled allotments - Directly adjacent to proposed ... Offers To...

- Comprising 11,060m2* over 4 titled allotments - Directly adjacent to proposed major commercial prescient - Two road frontage, high profile and easily accessed...

&quot;THIS IS SOMETHING EXTRA SPECIAL IN MINDEN ESTATE!&quot;

9 Kraut Crt, Minden 4311

House 3 2 2 $445,000

If you are looking for something extra special, classy, designed to perfection and set on a very private 4137m2 block with amazing views--- oh my goodness; this is...

SIMPLY IMPRESSIVE - HOME + LOCATION + POOL

12 Macrae Street, Woodend 4305

House 3 1 2 $385,000

This home was built in 1935 and still boasts many gorgeous, original features such as wide polished floorboards, coloured glass, timber fretwork & tongue and...

Charming Character Home with Ideal Location

8 Joffre Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Character home with a modern touch - There is plenty of potential in this tidy three-bedroom home with an open plan living area, polished floorboards, quality VJ...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

28/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $215,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

23/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $190,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

&quot;CALLING ALL RENOVATORS- YOUR TIME AND EFFORTS WILL BE REWARDED&quot;

46 Moores Pocket, Tivoli 4305

House 3 1 1 $210,000

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is in need of a makeover, however, the time and effort you put into renovations will certainly be rewarded when you complete the...

Pisasale insists CBD water feature is full steam ahead

STILL ON: The CBD water feature announced for the Ipswich CBD will proceed. Pictured at its announcement is Discount Drugs Store's Bob Slater, owner of Hello World Suraj Arachchige, Cr Paul Tully, Mayor Paul Pisasale and Cr Andrew Antoniolli.

'Funding snub won't stop us' says Mayor

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!