Slimmers fatten up benefit funds

COMMON GOALS: The Lowood Slimmers Walkathon was held at the Lowood Showgrounds earlier this year.

WALKATHONS, raffles, and old fashioned sausage sizzles are just some of the ways the Lowood Slimmers have raised more than $39,000 for the community in the last 12 months.

Lowood Slimmers president Bev Lynch said the group had the dual aims of helping members with weight loss and raising money for the community.

"We sometimes get asked why we run sausage sizzles and cake stalls, but it is not us buying the sausages and cakes, but we are doing the work to help support the broader community,” Mrs Lynch said.

"The walkathon is our biggest event, we have people come from Ipswich, Lockyer, Somerset and Logan and Brisbane, we use the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, it is a massive undertaking, and it draws plenty of support from the district.”

Mrs Lynch said the Lowood-Fernvale branch of the Bendigo Bank was a big supporter, this year providing a jumping castle for the whole day.

Taking a broad view of the district, Mrs Lynch said members lived all through Ipswich, Lockyer Valley and the Somerset, and this was reflected in the charities they supported.

Other groups to benefit in 2016 were the Eskapees, a cancer survivors support group in Esk, and the Glenwood Hostel Auxiliary in Lowood.

The biggest donation in 2016 was $26,400, handed over to the Cancer Council of Queensland.