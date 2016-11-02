Slain bus driver Manmeet honoured by city

MUCH LOVED: Ipswich has honoured former Westside Bus Service driver Manmeet Alisher, who was killed in a horrific incident in Brisbane.

THE heart of Ipswich is with the family and friends of the late and much-loved Manmeet Alisher who recently drove school buses throughout the Ipswich region for Westside Bus Service.

Mr Alisher, who was murdered in a horrific attack while driving a bus for Brisbane Transport in Moorooka last Friday, was honoured by Ipswich City Council when the three flags in front of the administration building were lowered to half-mast today.

The drivers and staff of the Westside Bus Company are in grief, as is the family of Mr Alisher. But they are not alone.

Mr Alisher's death has shocked and saddened the nation.

Cheryl Bromage, Kylie Stoneman and mayor Paul Pisasale were present as Ipswich Council lowered their flags to half mast as a mark of respect to former Ipswich bus driver Manmeet Alisher. Rob Williams

Locally, he is fondly remembered by all he met during his service for the Redbank head-quartered company.

Mr Alisher was employed with Westside Bus Company for about three months this year, when he drove school buses for a wide variety of Ipswich schools across all areas of the city, before moving to Brisbane Transport to further his career.

Westside Bus Company service delivery team leader Krystle Mario thanked mayor Paul Pisasale for the heart warning gesture by the council today on the mayor's Facebook page.

Ms Mario, whose department hired Mr Alisher, said he would be dearly missed.

"He was such a friendly man and always smiling, and always willing to help where he could,” she told the QT.

"His persona was always so chirpy and bubbly, which is why we were so sad.

"So many of the bus drivers were upset because they remembered him to be such a kind-hearted man with so much life in him.

"He wasn't here for very long but was still very much a part of our team because we are a family here at Westside.”

Cr Pisasale, who lowered the flags today with Cr Cheryl Bromage and Cr Kylie Stoneman, said: "One of the things that I am having people tell me today is that Manmeet was fondly remembered for his customer service and his smile right around Ipswich,” Cr Pisasale said.

"That is why we as a city want to show that our prayers and love are with him.

"The councillors and myself have been getting calls and e-mails wanting to show our support and this (flag lowering) is a way of doing that.”

Cr Pisasale said that bus drivers like Mr Alisher were "at the coal face” of public service and pleaded with the community to always show respect and consideration.

Westside Bus Service has already raised more than $700 for Mr Alisher's family and will host a barbecue on Friday to raise further funds at the company's depot.

"The drivers want to be able to do something to show their condolences,” Ms Mario said.