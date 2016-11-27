29°
Skydivers jump to help Legacy

Wayne McDonnell | 27th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
SUPPORT: Legacy plays a vital role in the Ipswich community.
SUPPORT: Legacy plays a vital role in the Ipswich community.

LAST Saturday about 100 skydiving enthusiasts took to the air in a RAAF C17 Globe Master to raise funds for Ipswich Legacy.

Organised by Adam Williams from RAAF

Base Amberley, the jump was staged over the Ramblers Drop Zone at Toogoolawah.

Legacy is an organisation dear to the heart of Adam, as his father had been looked after by Legacy following his grandfather's death in the Second World War.

According to Adam it was a way for his family to give something back to an organisation which took care of them.

Legacy is a national organisation with about

50 clubs operating in Australia.

There is also a Legacy club in London taking care of expat families.

Ipswich Legacy covers a large area from Boonah around to Gatton, Yarraman, Blackbutt, Esk, Toogoo- lawah, and down to Springfield, Bellbird Park and Goodna.

The main office for the club is in the Soldiers Memorial Hall in Nicholas St, Ipswich.

Legacy cares for the dependents of those who served their country, including veterans who died on operational service or subsequently, and Australian Defence Force Personnel who died as a result of their service.

Safeguarding the interests of dependents, especially children, is a worthwhile service.

Legacy also provides the same or similar service to families of service personnel who have suffered by the loss of their health.

On the day, the C17 completed four passes of the jump zone with about 25 parachutists jumping at each pass.

It was great to watch the skill with which each person handled their individual chute.

After all parachutists were safely on the ground the C17 then made a low- level flight over of the jump zone as a tribute to all involved. It was a truly exciting day.

Watching the faces as

they made their way off the field, it appeared that each was "stoked” at the experience.

After all, how often

do parachutists get to

jump from a plane as big

as the C17 and from the height at which they jumped?

"Awesome”, "fantastic”, were the words that were audible from the spectator area with each high-fiving the other as they made their way to the packing area to repack their chute ready for another jump.

There were big smiles all round. All agreed the experience was "just bloody awesome!” One person told me he would pay three times as much to get the opportunity do it again.

There is much hope amongst the sky diving community that this will become an annual event. It is a win/win event for everybody. Ipswich Legacy would like to say a big thank-you to all who took part and especially to RAAF Amberley for the support and facilities made available to this event.

Ipswich Legacy is keen to foster closer ties to the RAAF and all personnel both Air Force and Army at Amberley.

A great day was had by all!

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  legacy ipswich senior matters

Letter: Schoolies coverage overblown

Your weekly fruit and veggie report.

