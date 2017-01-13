Six things to do this weekend

Enjoy a visit with Thomas and Friends at The Workshops Railway

Orion Lagoon

Orion Springfield Central

Daily 5am-9pm

COOL off this weekend with a swim at Orion Lagoon, Springfield.

The interconnected pools cater for all age groups, from toddlers to more proficient swimmers. Some of the pools are gently graded from the edge to give a beach-like effect, with one section offering aquativity features such as squirting spouts and stepping stones.

Shade is provided by colourful sails and trees over grassed areas, while there is also a covered barbecue pavilion with picnic tables.

Bring your own picnic or take advantage of the Lagoon Cafe and other nearby eateries.

There are on-site lockers and flotation devices, swimwear and pool accessories are all for sale.

Construction Site

Ipswich Art Gallery

Daily from 10am

BE your own architect and build your dream cubby house, your own city or anything else you can imagine.

Construction Site at the Ipswich Art Gallery continues into TapeScape, where you can experience a two-storey play space made entirely from 56,000m of packing tape.

After you have finished playing with the world of tape, make your way into the Ball Run exhibit.

Using tubes and recycled materials, you can send a rolling ball on its way.

The exhibits are open from 10am-5pm daily.

Come and Try Darts

Rosewood Showgrounds Pavilion

Sunday 10am-2pm

THE We Are Country Darts Association is holding a 'come and try' day at Rosewood on Sunday.

Come along to try your hand at hitting the bullseye and learn more about country darts.

A Day Out with Thomas

The Workshops Railway Museum, North Ipswich

Daily until January 26

THE world's most loved blue steam engine is at the museum for the summer holidays.

Meet Thomas and the Fat Controller, enjoy hands-on activities in the Thomas Play Pit and get happy snaps with Thomas's friends.

Riverheart Parklands

Bremer St, Ipswich

Daily 8am-6pm

ENJOY wheelchair- and pram-friendly boardwalks of 1.2km from the old rail bridge and Bradfield Pedestrian Bridge through to the aquativity section.

Stroll through a mini rainforest and enjoy the cascading waterfall and sculpture pond.

Public pools

Throughout Ipswich

Open daily

THE weather bureau says it will be hot this weekend, so why not go for a swim in one of Ipswich City Council's public pools.

Located in Leichhardt, Rosewood, Goodna and Bundamba, there is a pool near you.

A trip to the pool is more than just a swim these days. Council swim centres provide a number of facilities that make a trip to the pool a full day outing.

Pack a picnic or barbecue lunch with your towel and togs and enjoy a great family fun day.

Pool opening times vary at the different locations so check the council website at www.ipswich.qld.gov.au for details.

Don't forget to 'slip, slop, slap and slide' to beat the UV rays, even on a cloudy day.