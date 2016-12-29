32°
Six fatals that shook the region

Emma Clarke
| 29th Dec 2016 5:00 AM

AS PART of the Department of Transport and Main Roads' Give... Don't Grieve campaign, over the course of the Christmas and New Year period, the Queensland Times will be taking a closer look at the importance of remembering the fatal five, while also profiling some of the people whose lives have been torn apart by road trauma.

Just as importantly, we will be talking to the emergency services heroes who deal with fatal crashes on a weekly, sometimes daily basis.

These are six of the most horrific traffic crashes to rock the region this year.

March 21

A 19-YEAR-OLD Kingston man was killed following an early morning crash on the Centenary Hwy at Springfield Lakes.

It is understood the car, which was travelling eastbound, left the road and hit a guardrail shortly after 1.50am.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

April 8

A MAN who had only just celebrated his birthday was killed instantly and four people seriously injured in a horror crash near Peak Crossing.

Emergency services were alerted to the high-speed crash on Ipswich-Boonah Rd - between Limestone Ridges Rd and Johnson Rd - shortly after 7.30am.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash along the 100kmh section of road.

A Croftby man, 59, who had only celebrated his birthday on Thursday, was killed instantly.

April 26

A 23-YEAR-OLD male driver and sole occupant of a car died when his vehicle crashed into a tree on Wacol Station Rd around 3pm.

May 23

TWO women were killed instantly when the small sedan they travelling in crossed on to the wrong side of Ipswich-Boonah Rd near the intersection of Mt Flinders Rd, Peak Crossing, colliding with a garbage truck.

Police said the sedan was headed north and negotiating a long left-hand bend when it crossed on to the wrong side.

September 23

A MALE motorcyclist died at the scene of an accident on Augusta Parkway in Brookwater. The 18-year-old from Springfield Lakes lost control around midday and hit a telephone pole and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Queensland Ambulance Service attended but nothing could be done to save the man.

November 21

A YOUNG man was killed in an horrific head-on crash on a quiet country road south of Ipswich. Police said two vehicles collided on the Dinnercamp Bridge, on Munbilla Rd, Kalbar, about 7.30am. The awful extent of the impact was obvious, with the front of the man's car almost unrecognisable after the crash.

Topics:  fatal traffic crash give don't grieve

Suspected arson destroys corner store

