Siblings returned to foster care after violence allegations

FOUR children who were allegedly subjected to physical violence at the hands of their father were removed from foster care and allowed to spend Christmas at home, court documents reveal.

Three days after the order was made, the children, aged between six and 11, were ordered to be returned to the care of the state on the grounds "there was failure to give sufficient weight to the child's safety assessment of significant physical and emotional harm".

The siblings were taken into foster care in November last year but a magistrate ordered on December 20 they could be returned to their mother, who had seven children, for "reunification for Christmas".

Appeal documents claim the Childrens Court Magistrate refused to make a temporary custody order in favour of the department and erred in failing to give sufficient weight to evidence of violence by the father towards the children.

Court documents claim all four children were physically abused by their father.

One of the boys was allegedly whipped with a computer cord for 30 minutes and hit with wire on his arm while one of the girls was forced to hold a brick over her head for long periods of time and was hit in the eye three times with a cord because she "wasn't able to remember the sums".

One of the children said in an interview with police she and another child "had been hit with what she described as the cord of a phone charger".

Another child told police "he was not allowed to tell anybody about what was happening and reported that he'd be smacked with a belt".

When asked, "tell me one thing that doesn't make you feel safe," he responded, "he just slaps me".

The boy told police he was hit with a belt, holding bricks, having a brick thrown at him, was hit with a ruler, had his leg broken and said he didn't want to go home.

The documents claim when the children were returned to their mother on December 20, a girl was crying and said, "he'll be there, I know it".

"I specifically record that the main principle for administration of the Act is that the safety, well being and best interests of the child are paramount," Judge Smith said.

"There was failure to give sufficient weight to the child's safety assessment of significant physical and emotional harm, excessive physical and cruel discipline, in particular, after (the father) had left the home, which included the punishment of holding a brick above their heads, and evidence before the court of (the mother's) knowledge and lack of insight in failing to prevent this harm.

"It is alleged the magistrate erred at law in placing weight on irrelevant considerations, namely reunification for Christmas, and further in not providing adequate reasons for not granting temporary custody."