Showground seating almost doubled

TAKE A SEAT: Ipswich Show Society's Rusty Thomas and Cheryl Fryer test out the new stands. (LEFT) Work continues on at the Showground this time on a kiosk.

THERE IS certainly one thing you can't say about our local show society and that is they don't listen to community feedback.

Following their biggest ever show this year the society received some complaints about the lack of seating.

With capacity for just 800 in their main stand it was an issue that was always going to come into play if the annual show continued to expand.

The record crowds from the past two years tested their facilities to the maximum and its now resulted in them buying eight portable stands that between them can seat 600.

Ipswich Show Society vice-president Rusty Thomas is known for his shrewd bargaining power and he's once again pulled off a nice coup.

"We bought the new stands for a price we couldn't resist and the good news is when the show is not on we can rent them out throughout South East Queensland,” Rusty said with his usual toothy grin.

"The new stands collapse down and can be towed behind a vehicle allowing us to take them anywhere they are needed. The idea is to try and cover most of our purchase costs through hiring fees.”

The show society continues to put back all its profits into improving the infrastructure at the Showgrounds.

This year they are expecting to spend $500,000 on much needed work.