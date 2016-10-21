Shots fired into Qld home as family inside

THREE shots were fired towards a home in the outer Brisbane suburb of Durack on Thursday, damaging a car parked in front of the house and a garage door.

Police said the gun was discharged at around 7:20pm last night towards the home on Firelfy Street.

Five people, including a man, woman and three children, who inside at the time of the incident were not physically injured.

A white sedan, which investigators believe was involved in the incident, was last seen driving away from the scene and onto Thistlebank Street.

Investigations are continuing and police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.