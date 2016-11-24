Shotgun wedding blossomed into everlasting love

IT'S the fairytale love story that some swore would never last.

Betty and Albert Ross were so enamoured with one another when they first met - back in 1951 - that they threw caution to the wind and got hitched only two months later.

When they married at the Monto Church of England on November 10, there were at least a few who told Albert straight up that they thought he was making a mistake.

"Three people told me it wouldn't last because we'd only been together such a short time," he recalled.

"One of those people ended up getting divorced themselves after only six months - so I guess there is a lesson in that."

The whirlwind love affair resulted in seven children - five boys and two girls - and a productive little potato and carrot farm down at Tarome, near Aratula.

Albert worked his backside off picking potatoes, and proudly claims the record of picking 149 potatoes in one day.

About 43 years ago, the family left the rural lifestyle for the suburbs of Ipswich, picking a house in Brassall.

Albert worked at the Booval Butter factory for a few years before taking up a handyman job with Don Faulkner Motors - a job he kept for 26 years.

Betty also proved herself a hard working and loyal employee - earning a crust at the Brassall Village nursing home for 20 years.

Albert and Betty mourned the loss of daughter Rosemary about four years ago - she was aged 54.

The couple celebrated their anniversary milestone with friends and family at the Mihi Tavern.