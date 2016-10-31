Shops 'smashed' as Ipswich embraces Halloween

Ashlee Hold, Nathaniel Smith and Megan Harris are getting into the Halloween mood at Spotlight.

IPSWICH shoppers are spending more on Halloween than ever before.

According to Spotlight West Ipswich staff member Ashlee Hold, the American holiday is starting to take off in a big way.

"We've been smashed," she said.

"I worked at Crazy Clarkes 10 years ago and I remember we couldn't shift any of our Halloween products in those days.

"(At Spotlight) we have been constantly restocking shelves, especially in the last three weeks."

The craft department leader said classic costumes like nuns and witches had been a popular choice for Spotlight customers.

"Ghost Busters costumes have also been really popular," she said.

"People are having a lot of Halloween parties, even well into November. They just want to keep the celebrations going.

"I think Halloween is fun. Why else does anyone dress up? Halloween is definitely growing in popularity every year."