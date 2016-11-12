32°
News

Shop's closure marks loss of vital health service

Helen Spelitis
| 12th Nov 2016 10:00 AM
ANOTHER ONE DOWN: Kay Weier of Underfashion World is closing her store in the Ipswich CBD.
ANOTHER ONE DOWN: Kay Weier of Underfashion World is closing her store in the Ipswich CBD. David Nielsen

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A VITAL health service helping women who have had their breasts surgically removed is about to disappear from the city.

One of Ipswich's longest running retail stores, Underfashion World on Brisbane St, is closing.

Its owner Kaylene Weier says trade has slowed down so much in the past 12 months she can no longer afford to keep the doors open.

It's a decision that has left her feeling sad, disappointed and guilty; Kaylene is the only person in Ipswich qualified to measure and fit breast cancer survivors for a prosthesis that can be inserted into specially designed bras.

Now women will either have to drive to Brisbane to access the service or try to book an appointment with a travelling Breast Care Consultant, who makes a trip to the city once every six to eight weeks.

During her 16 years as the owner of Under Fashions, Kaylene has helped countless women through the darkest hours of their lives.

She feels guilty knowing she is the only person permanently in Ipswich, capable of connecting women with the company that makes custom bra inserts, even more so because she has been through breast cancer herself.

"It's very sad, particularly because I know it can be a small comfort for women suffering breast cancer to be able to come somewhere locally and actually talk to someone who has been through it," Kaylene said.

"There is a feeling of guilt that I am leaving so many women - especially the older ones - without that option, but we've been getting to the point where soon, we won't even be covering costs anymore.

"I have watched friends in similar situations lose their homes and I don't want to go through that."

Kaylene says she feels angry at the council, firstly for not offering her cheaper rent when her store was still in the mall before moving 18 months ago, and for leaving the business community waiting for the promised CBD redevelopment.

For seven years Kaylene, and other retailers, have been holding out hope the highly anticipated revamp would start and foot traffic would increase.

Instead she's been told the vision for the CBD is now focused on entertainment, which has left her feeling pushed aside as a retail business.

"I am angry at the council for promising us all these things for so long without any action," Kaylene says.

"Well I'm not waiting anymore. I can't keep waiting."

Mayor Paul Pisasale says Kaylene's business, and specialist service for women going through breast cancer, would be sorely missed.

He acknowledged business owners had been waiting a long time for construction to start, but defended the council's position, saying these types of projects are difficult to get off the ground.

"I really appreciate the people that have hung in there through thick and thin," Cr Pisasale said.

"It's a very hard thing to do, trying to redevelop the CBD, but I can confirm construction will start mid-next year - even if I have to drive the bulldozer in myself."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich cbd ipswich mall small business underfashion world

AUDIO: Lockyer MP Ian Rickuss to retire at next election

AUDIO: Lockyer MP Ian Rickuss to retire at next election

Ian Rickuss announces his retirement from State Parliament

Police looking for man after Swiss Army knife was taken

NSW police generic Handcuffs arrest. 07 October 2016

Police looking for a second man

Charismatic man influenced Camira drug trafficker

Drug trafficker released immediately on a suspended sentence

Arka has his head in the clouds

MY FAVOURITE: Arka Basu with the single engine Fling.

Springfield student follows his dreams

Local Partners

Ipswich has future Craig Lowndes in its midst

14-year-old Ipswich racing driver makes history after street naming

Coalminers vision takes another step

HISTORY MADE: Mayor Paul Pisasale, O'Connell Agencies' Kaitlyn Moore and Beres Evans chairman of the Ipswich-Rosewood Coalminers Memorial Trust were onsite as concrete was poured for the columns at the Ipswich-Rosewood Coalminers Memorial.

Historic pour of Ipswich and Rosewood columns

Five things to do this weekend

The Friends of Hospice is holding a book sale this Sunday.

Here's what's on in Ipswich

Things to do around Ipswich

Friday, November 11 is Remembrance Day

What's on this weekend

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Check out some live entertainment this weekend

Leonard Cohen was in 'deep pain' caused by cancer

Leonard Cohen was in 'deep pain' caused by cancer

LEONARD Cohen was suffering from cancer when he died, according to David Remncik who interviewed the musician in the summer.

Dream Kardashian gifted her own website by E!

Dream Kardashian has been gifted her own website by E! News

Harry Potter spin-off promises to put spell over viewers

Katherine Waterston, Eddie Redmayne, Alison Sudol and Dan Fogler in Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

Fantastic addition to the wizard tome

Acid-tongue writing works for Betoota Advocate

Book throws lots of punches

Want to see a movie? Check out these quick reviews

Amy Adams in a scene from the movie Nocturnal Animals. Supplied by Universal Pictures.

Read these short reviews if you're heading to the cinemas

Five things to do this weekend

The Friends of Hospice is holding a book sale this Sunday.

Here's what's on in Ipswich

Jeffrey Archer's life of twists and turns

This Was a Man, Pan MacMillan Australia 2016.

He's a best selling novelists, a perjurer and an ex-politician

Quaint Cottage on 50 Acre&#39;s

91 Krugers Road, Coleyville 4307

House 2 1 6 $485,000

With access to the Cunningham Highway within 2 minutes, it's the perfect “Country Retreat” and it's an easy commute to Ipswich only 15 minutes away and...

MAGICAL WOODEND COLONIAL

48 Woodend Road, Woodend 4305

House 3 2 2 $479,000...

Do you love colonial homes? Then this beautiful home is a must to inspect. Located in the very popular suburb of Woodend and is in walking distance to Ipswich...

INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR...OWNERS WANT IT SOLD!

31 North Street, Harrisville 4307

House 4 2 4 OFFERS $380,000...

BRING OFFERS-FAMILY HOME, 1/2 ACRE, SHED, PERFECT LOCATION! Proudly introducing this well-presented property located on one of the highest points in...

Executive Vogue Living

9 Regency Grove, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 3 $635,000...

This distinctive and substantial residence, unrivalled in unique contemporary design alone is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase. This home presents an...

Large Block Classy House

91 Steelwood Street, Heathwood 4110

House 4 2 2 $479, 000...

Hot Spot!! Locations just like this area of Heathwood are staring to become harder to get a foot in the door. Whether you're an investor or a vendor wanting to...

UNDER CONTRACT WITH ROB &amp; GILLIAN DARGUSCH

35 Balmoral Grove, Karalee 4306

House 4 2 6 Offers From...

GENTLY SLOPING 4982SQM WITH PICTURESQUE TRANQUIL ASPECT FOUR SEPARATE AND SPACIOUS LIVING AREAS MASSIVE 12 X 8M SHED + 6 X 8M AWNING WITH AUTOMATIC 4M HIGH...

UNDER CONTRACT WITH ROB &amp; GILLIAN DARGUSCH

68 Office Lane, Glamorgan Vale 4306

House 7 3 5 Offers from...

DIVINE & TRANQUIL SETTING WITH GENTLY SLOPING PASTURE BEAUTIFUL FIVE BEDROOM HOMESTEAD PLUS SECOND TWO BEDROOM COTTAGE PERFECT TREE CHANGE JUST 20 MINUTES TO...

2,074 m² in Brassall and the List Goes On

6 Holt Street, Brassall 4305

House 5 1 4 Offers Over...

There is more to this great property than meets the eye. Where else in Brassall can you buy a 5 bedroom home on over half an acre? That's right, just over half...

PRIVATE HAVEN WITH POOL ON FULLY FENCED ACRE

21 Glengariff Close, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

FULLY FENCED & SET BACK FROM THE ROAD ON 6533SQM OF PEACE & QUIET!! SUPER SPACIOUS WITH REPLICATED FEDERATION FAÇADE THREE HUGE INTERNAL LIVING AREAS PLUS LARGE...

Gorgeous on Glebe

75 Glebe Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 1 $387,000...

This centrally located gem will wow you with it's modern renovation, which pays homage to the original 1920's character of the home. Upon entrance from the front...

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

AUDIO: Swifts' renovation gives youth job hopes

ON THE JOB: Trainee Maddison Hatfield gets to work refurbishing the Swifts Sports Club.

State Government funding lands 30 youth in traineeship positions

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!