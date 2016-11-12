Shop's closure marks loss of vital health service

ANOTHER ONE DOWN: Kay Weier of Underfashion World is closing her store in the Ipswich CBD.

A VITAL health service helping women who have had their breasts surgically removed is about to disappear from the city.

One of Ipswich's longest running retail stores, Underfashion World on Brisbane St, is closing.

Its owner Kaylene Weier says trade has slowed down so much in the past 12 months she can no longer afford to keep the doors open.

It's a decision that has left her feeling sad, disappointed and guilty; Kaylene is the only person in Ipswich qualified to measure and fit breast cancer survivors for a prosthesis that can be inserted into specially designed bras.

Now women will either have to drive to Brisbane to access the service or try to book an appointment with a travelling Breast Care Consultant, who makes a trip to the city once every six to eight weeks.

During her 16 years as the owner of Under Fashions, Kaylene has helped countless women through the darkest hours of their lives.

She feels guilty knowing she is the only person permanently in Ipswich, capable of connecting women with the company that makes custom bra inserts, even more so because she has been through breast cancer herself.

"It's very sad, particularly because I know it can be a small comfort for women suffering breast cancer to be able to come somewhere locally and actually talk to someone who has been through it," Kaylene said.

"There is a feeling of guilt that I am leaving so many women - especially the older ones - without that option, but we've been getting to the point where soon, we won't even be covering costs anymore.

"I have watched friends in similar situations lose their homes and I don't want to go through that."

Kaylene says she feels angry at the council, firstly for not offering her cheaper rent when her store was still in the mall before moving 18 months ago, and for leaving the business community waiting for the promised CBD redevelopment.

For seven years Kaylene, and other retailers, have been holding out hope the highly anticipated revamp would start and foot traffic would increase.

Instead she's been told the vision for the CBD is now focused on entertainment, which has left her feeling pushed aside as a retail business.

"I am angry at the council for promising us all these things for so long without any action," Kaylene says.

"Well I'm not waiting anymore. I can't keep waiting."

Mayor Paul Pisasale says Kaylene's business, and specialist service for women going through breast cancer, would be sorely missed.

He acknowledged business owners had been waiting a long time for construction to start, but defended the council's position, saying these types of projects are difficult to get off the ground.

"I really appreciate the people that have hung in there through thick and thin," Cr Pisasale said.

"It's a very hard thing to do, trying to redevelop the CBD, but I can confirm construction will start mid-next year - even if I have to drive the bulldozer in myself."