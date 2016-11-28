New shop coming to Riverlink

A NEW retailer is headed to Riverlink Shopping Centre, exactly which shop remains a mystery, but an application to build a new store has been lodged with council.

Plans show the new 150 metre squared shop will be right next to the historic Heiner Road Railway pass, preserved within the Riverlink precinct.

The triangular space of land to be developed is covered in grass at the moment with a concrete footpath alongside the monument representing Ipswich's rail history.

Within the application to Ipswich City Council, Riverlink has been careful to stipulate the development, if approved, won't impact on the historical significance of what remains of a rare survivor of Queensland's early rail infrastructure.

The existing trees will stay and the proposed roof height isn't expected to detract from the remains of the Heiner Bridge.

Riverlink was contacted for comment and was unable to say which retailer would be moving in.